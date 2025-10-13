Prediction on game W1(+2.5) Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the Asian Cup qualifying tournament, the Maldives national team will face off against Tajikistan. The clash will take place in Malé on Tuesday, 14 October, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

The Maldives come into this match as the main underdogs of Group A. Currently sitting fourth in the standings, the team has delivered inconsistent results throughout the qualifiers.

The home field offers some advantage, but the Maldives struggle to convert their chances and maintain defensive stability. In previous matches against stronger opponents, they often conceded early, making the game an uphill battle with little hope for a comeback.

Tactically, the Maldives try to stay compact, focusing on defense and quick flank counterattacks. However, the team rarely creates enough dangerous moments up front, relying heavily on individual brilliance.

This makes their play predictable for stronger teams like Tajikistan, who are adept at controlling possession and capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes. It's likely the Maldives will focus on keeping a clean sheet, hoping for rare counterattacks or set pieces to make their mark.

Tajikistan missed out on advancing to the World Cup after falling short against Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Since then, they've set their sights on a different goal and currently have a strong shot at qualifying for the Asian Cup for a second consecutive time.

Tajikistan have looked much stronger throughout the qualifiers, holding second place in the group. The team displays consistency, confident ball control, and efficient finishing.

In their previous encounter with the Maldives, Tajikistan came out on top with a 2-0 victory, underlining their superiority. They've also handled other group rivals with composure, securing key wins and reinforcing their psychological edge.

All signs point to their decisive showdown in the qualifiers being against the Philippines. Still, before that, Tajikistan must secure all three points in matches against the Maldives and Timor-Leste.

Match facts

Tajikistan are unbeaten in three consecutive matches.

The Maldives have won only one of their last eight games.

At home, the Maldives are unbeaten in four straight matches.

The Maldives average 0.9 goals per home game, while Tajikistan average 1.3 goals per away fixture.

Probable lineups

Maldives : Faisal, Ayham, Irufaan, Ali, Hassan, Aisham, Nihaan, Ayham, Hassan, Hussain, Mohamed.

: Faisal, Ayham, Irufaan, Ali, Hassan, Aisham, Nihaan, Ayham, Hassan, Hussain, Mohamed. Tajikistan: Baklov, Nazarov, Safarov, Kurbunov, Dzhuraboev, Shukurov, Dzhuraboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Soirov, Samiev.

H2H

The teams have met three times: one draw and two wins for Tajikistan.

The Maldives have never scored against Tajikistan.

Prediction

The visitors are clear favorites, and in terms of the group standings, this match is crucial for them. There's no room for error—any slip-up could cost Tajikistan their shot at reaching the Asian Cup finals. That said, a rout is unlikely, so I'll back the hosts with a +2.5 goal handicap.