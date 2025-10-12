Prediction on game Total under 4 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the 10th round of African World Cup qualification, Morocco and Congo are set to face off. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best value bet on goals for this encounter.

Morocco

The Morocco national team stands as one of the powerhouses of African football and is the main favorite in their group. The squad continues to deliver at a high level, solidifying their reputation as one of the continent’s elite. After their sensational run at the World Cup in Qatar—where the Moroccans reached the semifinals and narrowly missed out on a medal—the team has maintained its stability and confidently navigated the qualification campaign.

After seven matches, Morocco sits on a perfect 21 points, having won all seven games, with a goal difference of 21:2. A victory in this fixture would see them complete qualifying with a flawless record.

Moreover, Morocco confirmed their dominance on the domestic African stage as well—winning the African Nations Championship. Even without their legionnaires, the team proved superior to all challengers, once again highlighting the depth of their squad and the high caliber of Morocco’s footballing academy.

In the first leg, Morocco already faced Congo and secured a resounding 6-0 victory.

Congo

The Congo national team is one of the clear outsiders in their group and has endured a dismal qualification campaign. The squad has struggled to impress and hasn’t delighted their supporters with a win in quite some time. Over their last seven matches, Congo has failed to register a single victory—suffering four defeats and drawing three times. They are bottom of the table with just one point, having scored only 4 goals and conceded 23.

The team’s problems extend beyond this qualifying cycle—Congo also failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations, underlining a decline in results and a lack of progress.

Head-to-head, Congo have also fared poorly against Morocco. The sides have met six times, with Congo failing to win a single match—drawing twice and losing four times. Even more telling, Congo have not scored in any of those four defeats.

Probable lineups

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Masina, Belamari, El Hannous, El Ainaoui, Saibari, Dias, Ez Abde, El Kaabi.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Morocco have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Morocco have won 12 of their last 13 home matches.

5 of Morocco’s last 7 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Congo have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches.

4 of Congo’s last 5 matches have produced under 2.5 goals.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last 6 meetings with Congo.

Morocco vs Congo match prediction

This game pits two sides of completely different calibers against each other. Morocco is one of, if not the strongest, national team in Africa, having breezed through qualification without dropping a single point. Congo, on the other hand, are among the group’s—and the continent’s—biggest underdogs. This fixture no longer holds any tournament significance: Morocco have already secured top spot and a World Cup ticket, and their only motivation is to preserve their perfect record, winning streak, and another clean sheet. My bet for this match is under 4 total goals at odds of 1.62.