On October 14, in the final round of World Cup qualification, Senegal will host Mauritania on their home turf. Read on for a detailed preview and our prediction for this crucial encounter.

Match preview

Senegal are in outstanding form, collecting 21 points from nine qualifiers, with six wins and three draws. The Lions of Teranga have hit their stride in recent fixtures, winning four straight qualifiers, conceding just twice while netting twelve goals.

Thiow's squad have displayed dominant football and excellent possession play, defeating South Sudan (5-0), DR Congo (3-2), Sudan (2-0), and Togo (2-0). Their only draw came in a goalless stalemate away to Sudan, where they created plenty of chances but couldn’t convert. This match against Mauritania is Senegal’s opportunity to secure World Cup qualification as group leaders—a chance they simply cannot afford to miss.

Mauritania, meanwhile, have picked up seven points in nine World Cup qualifiers and currently sit fifth, trailing Togo on goal difference. Under Aritz Lopez, most of their points have come in the latter half of qualifying: in five games, Mauritania lost only to DR Congo (0-2), managing three draws and one win.

In their last three matches, Mauritania have kept clean sheets throughout. First, they overcame Togo (2-0) in a relatively even contest, showing more attacking initiative and defensive stability to earn their maiden victory. That was followed by two goalless draws against South Sudan and Sudan; in both games, Mauritania looked sharper in attack but couldn’t turn their advantage into goals.

Probable lineups

Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; P. Sarr, Gueye; I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson

Mauritania: Sarr; Abeid, El Abd, Ba, Keita; Magassa, Mouhsine; Amar, Lekweiry, Koita; Yade

Match facts and head-to-head

In five encounters between these teams, Senegal have won four times while Mauritania have a single victory

Senegal have won their last four qualifiers

Mauritania are unbeaten in five matches: two draws and three wins

Prediction

Mauritania have shown solid defensive organization in recent fixtures, even against lesser opposition. I don’t expect Senegal to be at their attacking best here, and Mauritania should have the discipline to “save face” in this match. My prediction: total goals under 3.5 at 1.5