ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Senegal vs Mauritania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Senegal vs Mauritania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Senegal vs Mauritania prediction Gallo Images
Senegal Senegal
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 14 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Mauritania Mauritania
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 14, in the final round of World Cup qualification, Senegal will host Mauritania on their home turf. Read on for a detailed preview and our prediction for this crucial encounter.

See also: Algeria vs Uganda prediction and betting tips 14 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Senegal are in outstanding form, collecting 21 points from nine qualifiers, with six wins and three draws. The Lions of Teranga have hit their stride in recent fixtures, winning four straight qualifiers, conceding just twice while netting twelve goals.

Thiow's squad have displayed dominant football and excellent possession play, defeating South Sudan (5-0), DR Congo (3-2), Sudan (2-0), and Togo (2-0). Their only draw came in a goalless stalemate away to Sudan, where they created plenty of chances but couldn’t convert. This match against Mauritania is Senegal’s opportunity to secure World Cup qualification as group leaders—a chance they simply cannot afford to miss.

Mauritania, meanwhile, have picked up seven points in nine World Cup qualifiers and currently sit fifth, trailing Togo on goal difference. Under Aritz Lopez, most of their points have come in the latter half of qualifying: in five games, Mauritania lost only to DR Congo (0-2), managing three draws and one win.

In their last three matches, Mauritania have kept clean sheets throughout. First, they overcame Togo (2-0) in a relatively even contest, showing more attacking initiative and defensive stability to earn their maiden victory. That was followed by two goalless draws against South Sudan and Sudan; in both games, Mauritania looked sharper in attack but couldn’t turn their advantage into goals.

Probable lineups

Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; P. Sarr, Gueye; I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson
Mauritania: Sarr; Abeid, El Abd, Ba, Keita; Magassa, Mouhsine; Amar, Lekweiry, Koita; Yade

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In five encounters between these teams, Senegal have won four times while Mauritania have a single victory
  • Senegal have won their last four qualifiers
  • Mauritania are unbeaten in five matches: two draws and three wins

Prediction

Mauritania have shown solid defensive organization in recent fixtures, even against lesser opposition. I don’t expect Senegal to be at their attacking best here, and Mauritania should have the discipline to “save face” in this match. My prediction: total goals under 3.5 at 1.5

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Djibouti vs Sierra Leone prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.68 Sierra Leone Recommended Mostbet
Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:00 Austin vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025 Austin FC Odds: 1.6 Los Angeles FC Bet now Mostbet
Norway U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Norway U-20 vs France U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 Norway U20 Odds: 1.56 France U20 Bet now Melbet
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 08:45 Uzbekistan vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.75 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.7 Malawi Bet now 1xBet
South Sudan vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.4 Togo Bet now 1xBet
Tunisia vs Namibia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 Tunisia vs Namibia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 13, 2025 Tunisia Odds: 1.63 Namibia Recommended Mostbet
Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 09:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025 Equatorial Guinea Odds: 1.68 Liberia Bet now 1xBet
Lesotho vs Zimbabwe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters Lesotho Odds: 1.55 Zimbabwe Bet now 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Eswatini prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Eswatini. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.65 Eswatini Recommended 1xBet
Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Montenegro Odds: 1.55 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Mauritius vs Libya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 13 oct 2025, 12:00 Mauritius vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.62 Libya Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores