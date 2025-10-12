ES ES FR FR
Algeria vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Algeria vs Uganda prediction https://x.com/DZFOOTBALLDZ/status/1976348200232751419
Algeria Algeria
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 14 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Uganda Uganda
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of Matchday 10 in the African World Cup qualifying campaign, Algeria will take on Uganda. The match is set for Tuesday, 14 October, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick a winner for this clash.

Match preview

Algeria have already accomplished their mission: in the previous round, under the guidance of Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic, the team defeated Somalia and secured their place at the 2026 World Cup ahead of schedule. This means Algeria will return to the global stage for the first time since 2014.

They cruised through the group, suffering only one defeat at the hands of Guinea (1-2) in the third round and drawing once with the same opponent (0-0). In all other matches, Algeria outclassed their rivals with ease, displaying consistency and a high level of performance.

Uganda come into this fixture with a playoff spot all but guaranteed. Only the most unlikely of scenarios would see Mozambique leapfrog them in the standings.

The Ugandan side are in red-hot form, unbeaten in their last six matches. Their most recent defeat actually came against Algeria, with a 0-3 scoreline. As a result, the coach is likely to experiment with the lineup and give opportunities to squad players, knowing that a playoff ticket is virtually secured.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Five of Algeria's last seven matches have featured fewer than three goals.
  • Algeria are unbeaten in their last three outings.
  • Uganda, meanwhile, are on a three-match winning streak.
  • Uganda have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games.
  • These teams have met four times, with Algeria winning on every occasion.

Probable lineups

  • Algeria: Guendouz – Belghali, Mandi, Belaid, Hadjam – Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Chaïbi – Mahrez, Amoura, Bounedjah
  • Uganda: Onyango – Sibbick, Obita, Semakula, Kayondo – Okello, Capradossi, Mukwala – Aucho, Mato, Ssemugabi

Prediction

Even if Uganda lose, it’s unlikely to affect their position in the standings – the playoff berth is nearly locked in. So, don’t expect Uganda to take unnecessary risks going forward. I believe Algeria should come out on top, even though the result doesn’t change anything for them. My pick: Algeria to win.

