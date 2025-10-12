ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification AFC Predictions Qatar vs UAE prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 October 2025

Qatar vs UAE prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Qatar vs UAE prediction https://x.com/QFA/status/1976304771205091713
Qatar Qatar
World Cup Qualification AFC (Round 3) 14 oct 2025, 13:15
- : -
International,
UAE UAE
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the fourth round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Group A will see a showdown between Qatar and the UAE. The match is set for Tuesday, 14 October, kicking off at 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Qatar may be experiencing a bit of a crisis, but Julen Lopetegui’s side still has a decent shot at booking a World Cup 2026 ticket. The team is winless in six games, with two draws and four defeats—their last victory dates back to 5 June when they edged Iran 1-0 in qualifiers.

The fourth round of World Cup 2026 qualifying began for Qatar with a goalless draw against Oman (0-0), so to keep their World Cup dream alive, they now need a win against the United Arab Emirates. Qatar featured in the previous World Cup as hosts but failed to claim a single point in the group stage.

The UAE, on the other hand, kicked off the fourth round of World Cup 2026 qualifying with a 2-1 victory over Oman and now sit in a more favorable position than Qatar. A draw would be enough for them.

In the third round, the UAE already faced Qatar twice, coming out on top both times—first away with a 3-1 win, then at home with a resounding 5-0 triumph. In this game, Qatar is expected to rely on counterattacks, as their current situation suits them perfectly.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Qatar are winless in their last five matches.
  • The UAE are riding a four-game winning streak.
  • Both teams scored in four of the UAE's last five matches.
  • Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Qatar: Abunad - Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Brake - Madibo, Boudiaf, Ganehi, Junior - Almanai, Afif
  • UAE: Eisa - Meloni, Pimenta, Antonne, Amaral - Lima, Hassan, Ramadan, Alghassani - Canedo, Caio

Prediction

I believe picking a winner here is a tough call—either side could come out on top. However, I expect plenty of goals: both teams have defensive issues, and this clash is likely to be open despite its high stakes. My prediction: total goals over 2.

