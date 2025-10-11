ES ES FR FR
Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia prediction https://x.com/LiberianFA/status/1844763195098997175
Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 13 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Liberia Liberia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 10th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Equatorial Guinea will face Liberia. The match is set for Monday, 13 October, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a betting option focusing on both teams’ attacking potential in this encounter.

Match preview

Equatorial Guinea currently sits fifth in the group, but their journey is far from over. The “National Thunder” has a game in hand against Malawi, and theoretically, their chances of reaching the playoffs are still alive.

A World Cup appearance would be a historic achievement for Equatorial Guinea—this team has never made it to this stage before. However, their fate isn’t entirely in their own hands: even if they win all their remaining matches, it’s crucial that Namibia doesn’t take points off Tunisia.

Liberia comes into this fixture in a stronger position. They’re third in the group with 14 points, and a victory over Equatorial Guinea would bring them significantly closer to the playoffs. For that scenario to unfold, they’ll also need Namibia not to beat Tunisia.

Like their opponents, Liberia has never played at a World Cup. That makes these upcoming matches absolutely decisive—the team is ready to give everything to make their dream debut at the Mundial a reality.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in four of Equatorial Guinea’s last five matches.
  • Equatorial Guinea has conceded in each of their last five fixtures.
  • Liberia, in turn, has conceded in eight consecutive games.
  • Five of Liberia’s last six matches have featured over two goals.
  • These teams have met three times, and on every occasion Equatorial Guinea emerged victorious.

Probable lineups

  • Equatorial Guinea: Owono – Akapo, Orozco, Coco, Ndong – Ganet, Mascarell, Eneme – Salvador, Masogo, Nsue
  • Liberia: Yeanaye – Tarnue, Balde, Dweh, Fully – Teah, Tweh, Dorley – Mamadu Bah, Gono, Kosiah

Prediction

Matches involving Liberia are usually high-scoring affairs. I expect another entertaining clash here: with both teams hungry for victory, we should see open, attacking football with plenty of chances. My tip is over 2 goals at odds of 1.68.

Comments
