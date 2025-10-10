ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 October 2025

Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Netherlands vs Finland prediction https://x.com/OnsOranje/status/1976380709020303488
Netherlands Netherlands
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Finland Finland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)

Odds: 1.45
Odds: 1.45
As part of the European qualification tournament for the World Cup, the Netherlands and Finland national teams are set to face off. The match will take place in Amsterdam on Sunday, 12 October. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s our pick for this fixture.

Match preview

The Netherlands are confidently progressing through their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup. Ronald Koeman’s men have been handling their group opponents with little trouble, having dropped points only once—in a draw against Poland (1-1).

In October, the Oranje play two matches—against Malta and Finland. They’ve already dispatched Malta, crushing their rivals 4-0. Now they face a much sterner home test against Finland.

The Finns approach this fixture in good spirits after a hard-fought comeback win over Lithuania (2-1). However, this time they’ll be up against a team of a completely different calibre.

Under the guidance of Jacob Friis, Finland are putting together a respectable qualifying campaign, keeping their hopes of progression alive until the final rounds. Currently, they sit third with ten points, but both Poland and the Netherlands have a game in hand, which complicates the Finns’ situation significantly.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Netherlands are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches.
  • Five of the Netherlands’ last seven games have seen at least three goals scored.
  • Finland have conceded in six matches in a row.
  • Finland have conceded first in four of their last five games.
  • These teams have met five times before, with the Netherlands winning on every occasion.

Probable lineups

  • Netherlands: Verbruggen – Dumfries, van de Ven, van Dijk, Timber – Reijnders, Gravenberch, de Jong – Frimpong, Gakpo, Weghorst
  • Finland: Sinisalo – Alho, Lähteenmäki, Koski, Stahl, Antman – Kairinen, Tenho, Walta – Pohjanpalo, Källman

Prediction

I believe Finland are a fairly resilient opponent, but in Amsterdam, their chances look slim. With the backing of the home crowd, the Netherlands should confidently secure all three points, so the optimal bet appears to be an Asian handicap of -2 for the hosts.

Prediction on game W1(-2)

Odds: 1.45
Odds: 1.45
