As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Denmark will face Greece in a highly anticipated showdown. The match is set to take place in Copenhagen on Sunday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our take on how this clash might unfold.

Match preview

Denmark head into this encounter in high spirits after Bryan Riemer’s side absolutely demolished Belarus 6-0 just days ago. Striker Rasmus Højlund was in electrifying form, bagging a brace and providing an assist in that rout.

In their World Cup qualifying group, the Danes sit confidently atop the table following emphatic wins over Belarus (6-0) and Greece (3-0). The only team they’ve failed to overcome so far is Scotland. Now, Denmark are set to take on Greece once again.

Greece, on the other hand, are enduring a rough patch. After a dazzling 5-1 victory over Belarus, Ivan Jovanović’s men suffered back-to-back defeats: 0-3 to Denmark and 1-3 to Scotland. The Greek side has yet to regain its former confidence and momentum.

Given the current form of both teams, the Greeks face a daunting away trip to Copenhagen. Snatching points on Danish soil will be a tall order, and a loss here could all but end Greece’s hopes of advancing from the group.

Match facts and head-to-head

Denmark are unbeaten in their last five matches.

The Danes have kept clean sheets in four consecutive games.

Greece have conceded in their last three matches.

More than two goals have been scored in each of Greece’s last six games.

These teams have met five times, with Denmark holding a slight edge: two wins to Greece’s one, and one match ending in a draw.

Probable lineups

Denmark: Schmeichel - Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard - Isaksen, Eriksen, Hjulmand, Dorgu - Damsgaard, Froholdt, Højlund

Prediction

I believe Denmark are in outstanding form right now and have every chance to get the better of Greece. While the match may not be straightforward, I’m confident the Danes will come out on top. My prediction: a Denmark win.