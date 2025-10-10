ES ES FR FR
Scotland vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 October 2025

Scotland vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Scotland vs Belarus prediction
Scotland Scotland
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Glasgow, Hampden Park
Belarus Belarus
Review H2H Tournament table
As part of the European qualifying tournament for the World Cup, Scotland and Belarus are set to face off. The match will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, October 12. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Match preview

The Scottish national team have been performing at a high level in recent matches. After three rounds, Steve Clarke’s side remain unbeaten, having conceded just one goal—coming in their most recent outing against Greece. In September, Scotland already met Belarus and confidently defeated them 2-0 on neutral ground.

The main weapon in the British squad’s arsenal remains set-pieces. In almost every game, Scotland create dangerous chances from corners and free kicks, and it looks like the upcoming match will be no exception.

Belarus, meanwhile, are going through a tough spell. Under Spanish manager Carlos Alos Ferrer, the team have produced extremely poor results, and there’s already heated discussion in the country about a possible coaching change.

In the current qualifying campaign, Belarus have played three matches and lost all of them, scoring just once and conceding thirteen. Such stats naturally leave the team bottom of the group, and defeat to Scotland would effectively end even their theoretical hopes of progressing.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Scotland are unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • Belarus, on the other hand, have lost each of their last four games.
  • Four of Belarus’s last five matches have seen at least three goals scored.
  • These teams have met three times before, with total parity: one win each and one draw.

Probable lineups

  • Scotland: Gunn - Hickey, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson - Gilmour, McTominay, McGinn - Doak, Dykes, Adams
  • Belarus: Lapoukhov - Pigas, Parkhomenko, Zabelin, Pechenin - Korzun, Kaplievich, Kalinin, Ebong - Barkovskiy, Melnichenko

Prediction

I believe Scotland are in great form right now and are fully capable of thrashing Belarus. I’m confident the Scots, backed by their home crowd, can score at least three goals, so the best bet looks to be a Scotland individual total over 2.5.

