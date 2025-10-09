ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 October 2025

Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Hungary vs Armenia prediction https://x.com/MLSZhivatalos/status/1964406613923749907
Hungary Hungary
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 11 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Budapest, Puskas Arena
Armenia Armenia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.775
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Hungary will take on Armenia. The match is set to take place in Budapest on Saturday, 11 October, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting pick for this clash.

Match preview

Hungary are currently going through a rough patch: the team has been struggling for form, managing just one win in their last eight matches—and that came in a friendly against a struggling Azerbaijan side.

Marco Rossi’s men made a disappointing start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. In the opening round, Hungary let a 2-0 lead slip against Ireland, and then suffered a home defeat to Portugal (2-3), conceding a decisive goal late on.

As for Armenia, the team saw a coaching change before the September fixtures, with local boss Yegishe Melikyan replacing Dutchman John van't Schip at the helm.

Despite some skepticism, the Armenians already sit second in the group after a surprise 2-1 win over Ireland, although they were comfortably beaten 0-5 by Portugal.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Five of Hungary’s last six matches have featured more than two goals.
  • Hungary have conceded in eight consecutive matches.
  • Armenia, meanwhile, have conceded in 33 straight games.
  • Each of Armenia’s last seven matches has seen at least three goals scored.
  • These two teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Hungary: Tóth B. - Négo, Szalai, Orbán, Kerkez - Styles, Szoboszlai, Tóth A. - Bolla, Nagy, Gruber
  • Armenia: Chancharevich - Piloyan, Harutyunyan, Muradyan, Tiknizyan - Spertsyan, Iwu, Zelarayán - Hovhannisyan, Barseghyan, Ranos

Prediction

Given these teams’ recent results, we can expect an open, high-scoring encounter. Both sides have defensive frailties but are capable in attack, making over 2.5 goals the optimal bet for this fixture.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.775
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong prediction Asian Cup Today, 10:00 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 9, 2025 Bangladesh Odds: 1.65 Hong Kong Recommended 1xBet
Syria vs Myanmar prediction Asian Cup Today, 12:15 Syria vs Myanmar: Who Can Cement Their Place at the Top? Syria Odds: 1.59 Myanmar Bet now Mostbet
England vs Wales prediction Friendly International Today, 14:45 England vs Wales: Preparation Ahead of the World Cup Qualifier England Odds: 1.69 Wales Bet now 1xBet
Algeria vs Palestine prediction Friendly International Today, 15:30 Algeria vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 9, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.64 Palestine Recommended 1xBet
South Korea vs Brazil prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Brazil prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.5 Brazil Bet now Melbet
South Sudan vs Senegal prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Bet now 1xBet
Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.77 Ivory Coast Bet now Mostbet
Gambia vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Gambia Odds: 1.53 Gabon Recommended 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores