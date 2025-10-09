Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.775 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Hungary will take on Armenia. The match is set to take place in Budapest on Saturday, 11 October, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting pick for this clash.

Match preview

Hungary are currently going through a rough patch: the team has been struggling for form, managing just one win in their last eight matches—and that came in a friendly against a struggling Azerbaijan side.

Marco Rossi’s men made a disappointing start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. In the opening round, Hungary let a 2-0 lead slip against Ireland, and then suffered a home defeat to Portugal (2-3), conceding a decisive goal late on.

As for Armenia, the team saw a coaching change before the September fixtures, with local boss Yegishe Melikyan replacing Dutchman John van't Schip at the helm.

Despite some skepticism, the Armenians already sit second in the group after a surprise 2-1 win over Ireland, although they were comfortably beaten 0-5 by Portugal.

Match facts and head-to-head

Five of Hungary’s last six matches have featured more than two goals.

Hungary have conceded in eight consecutive matches.

Armenia, meanwhile, have conceded in 33 straight games.

Each of Armenia’s last seven matches has seen at least three goals scored.

These two teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Hungary: Tóth B. - Négo, Szalai, Orbán, Kerkez - Styles, Szoboszlai, Tóth A. - Bolla, Nagy, Gruber

Tóth B. - Négo, Szalai, Orbán, Kerkez - Styles, Szoboszlai, Tóth A. - Bolla, Nagy, Gruber Armenia: Chancharevich - Piloyan, Harutyunyan, Muradyan, Tiknizyan - Spertsyan, Iwu, Zelarayán - Hovhannisyan, Barseghyan, Ranos

Prediction

Given these teams’ recent results, we can expect an open, high-scoring encounter. Both sides have defensive frailties but are capable in attack, making over 2.5 goals the optimal bet for this fixture.