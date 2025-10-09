Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, Spain will face Georgia in a highly anticipated clash. The match will take place in Elche on Saturday, October 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction for this encounter.

Match preview

The reigning European champions participated in the Nations League finals this summer, reaching the final but narrowly losing to Portugal in a penalty shootout. Since then, Spain have kicked off their journey to the 2026 World Cup in style—La Roja confidently defeated Bulgaria (3-0) and thrashed Turkey away with a resounding 6-0 scoreline.

However, Luis de la Fuente’s side are currently facing some squad issues: Lamine Yamal has been sidelined again with an injury at club level, Huijsen picked up a knock while with the national team, and Nico Williams has only just recovered from an injury himself—it's uncertain if he'll be able to play the full 90 minutes.

As for Georgia, Willy Sagnol’s men have shown impressive consistency—over their last six matches, they’ve suffered just one defeat, a 2-3 loss to Turkey. But ahead of the clash with Spain, Georgia are dealing with a huge blow: team leader Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will miss the match due to an injury.

Georgia have never qualified for the World Cup before, but this generation is considered one of the strongest in their history. The squad is determined to do everything possible to secure a spot at the Mundial, even if it means finishing second in the group. Despite the loss to Turkey, their chances remain alive.

Match facts and head-to-head

There have been over two goals scored in each of Spain’s last nine matches.

Both teams have found the net in six of Spain’s last eight games.

Over two goals have been scored in six of Georgia’s last eight matches.

Georgia have scored first in five of their last six outings.

The teams have already faced each other eight times.

Spain hold a dominant head-to-head advantage—La Roja have won seven of their eight meetings, with Georgia claiming victory just once.

Probable lineups

Spain: Simón - Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella - Zubimendi, Merino, Pedri - Torres, Williams, Oyarzabal

Simón - Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella - Zubimendi, Merino, Pedri - Torres, Williams, Oyarzabal Georgia: Mamardashvili - Kakabadze, Kashia, Goglichidze, Azarovi - Kochorashvili, Gagnidze, Mekvabishvili - Davitashvili, Zivzivadze, Mikautadze

Prediction

I expect this match to be a high-scoring affair—encounters between these teams rarely lack goals. I’m confident both sides will deliver an attacking spectacle once again, so my prediction is total over 3 goals, with odds of 1.55.