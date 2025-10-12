ES ES FR FR
DR Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
DR Congo vs Sudan prediction https://x.com/SudanT/status/1847552741754728751
DR Congo DR Congo
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 14 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Sudan Sudan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 10th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, DR Congo will face Sudan. The match is set for Thursday, 14 October, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's dive into a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Match preview

DR Congo enters this fixture on the back of a narrow win over Togo, a result that kept French coach Sébastien Desabre's side in contention for a World Cup berth from first place in their group.

In September, the Congolese fell to Senegal, allowing their rivals to leapfrog them in the standings. Currently, DR Congo sits second, trailing the leaders by just two points. Should they defeat Sudan and Senegal slip up against Mauritania, DR Congo would book their ticket to the World Cup. While this scenario is unlikely, the team is determined to fight until the very end to keep their hopes alive.

Sudan, on the other hand, lost any chance of progressing to the playoffs after a draw with Mauritania in the previous round. For the Sudanese, this qualification campaign is already over, but it's worth noting that their performance has been respectable, and the upcoming clash with DR Congo will be one of pride.

With nothing at stake in terms of tournament implications, Sudan's coach is likely to use this opportunity to experiment with tactics and lineups, giving playing time to those who previously saw less action.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • DR Congo scored first in five of their last six matches.
  • Sudan are winless in their last four matches.
  • Sudan have failed to score in their last three games.
  • These teams have met three times: Sudan won twice, while DR Congo have one victory.

Probable lineups

  • DR Congo: M'Pasi – Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Kiranga, Tuanzebe – Pickel, Moutoussamy, Masuaku – Bakambu, Mayele, Mbuku
  • Sudan: Elneel – Khamis, Abaker, Adli, Nooh – Karshoum, Boshara, Omer, Eisa – Thierry, Taifour

Prediction

I believe this match won't be particularly high-scoring. Sudan's games rarely see a flurry of goals, as their defense is usually solid. Therefore, I expect DR Congo to find the net once or twice, but whether Sudan can score remains a big question. My prediction is under 2.5 goals.

