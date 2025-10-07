Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries

Players doubtful for the match against Azerbaijan

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté missed the latest training session with the French national team.

Details: According to L'equipe, both players are still recovering from injuries sustained at their clubs and remain under close supervision by the medical staff.

Mbappé and Konaté picked up their injuries during club matches but still reported for international duty. The French medical team is monitoring them closely, assessing their fitness ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

🚨 𝗞𝗬𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘́ 𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗜𝗠𝗔 𝗞𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘́ 𝗡’𝗢𝗡𝗧 𝗣𝗔𝗦 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘́ 𝗔̀ 𝗟’𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜̂𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗨 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗖 𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗨𝗦 ! ❌🇫🇷



( @IliesPeeters ) pic.twitter.com/I8rfJcOuoe — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 7, 2025

On October 10, France will play a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, followed by a clash with Iceland on October 13.