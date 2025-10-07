ES ES FR FR
Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries

Players doubtful for the match against Azerbaijan
Football news Today, 15:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté missed the latest training session with the French national team.

Details: According to L'equipe, both players are still recovering from injuries sustained at their clubs and remain under close supervision by the medical staff.

Mbappé and Konaté picked up their injuries during club matches but still reported for international duty. The French medical team is monitoring them closely, assessing their fitness ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

On October 10, France will play a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, followed by a clash with Iceland on October 13.

