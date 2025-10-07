RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United (W) vs Vålerenga (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United Women vs Vaalerenga prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Manchester United Women Manchester United Women
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Vaalerenga Vaalerenga
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.73
One of the opening matches of the main stage of the Women's Champions League will take place on Wednesday at Leigh Sports Village in Manchester, where the Manchester United women's team will host Norway's Vålerenga. Let's take a look at a bet on goals in this clash, which offers promising odds for success.

Match preview

Manchester United are making their debut in the main draw of the Women's Champions League. Founded in 2018, the team has come a long way—from the qualifying rounds to the stage where the continent's best compete. On their way to the group stage, the Red Devils confidently knocked out PSV, Hammarby, and Brann, displaying maturity and composure in every match.

In the English league, United have started strongly: five rounds unbeaten and a rock-solid defense that has conceded just two goals—the best record in the league. Under Marc Skinner, the squad looks well-balanced: the attacking trio of Toone, Miyazawa, and Terland is capable of breaking down any defense, while the back line, anchored by Le Tissier and Bloodworth, plays with a cohesion rarely seen in the women's game. The only absentee is midfielder Leah Galton, but squad depth helps offset her absence.

Vålerenga come into the match in red-hot form, riding a ten-game winning streak in all competitions. The Norwegians have experience at this stage, having played here a year ago, though they finished bottom of a group with Arsenal, Bayern, and Juventus. That campaign gave them maturity and pragmatism. To reach the current group stage, Vålerenga thrashed Ferencváros and Slavia, scoring 10 goals in four matches.

Nils Lexerød's side have been consistently sharp in attack, scoring in 20 consecutive games, with star striker Elise Thorsnes in phenomenal form after notching three goals and an assist in their last league match. However, the Norwegians traditionally struggle away from home—last European season, they suffered three away defeats with a combined score of 1-10.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United (W): Tullis-Joyce; Sandberg, Bloodworth, Le Tissier, Riviere; Miyazawa; Rolfö, Toone, Zigiotti Olme, Park; Terland
  • Vålerenga (W): Enblom; Hørte, Kovacs, Pettersen; Brekken, Wikkius, Tennebø, Heiðarsdóttir; Hegg, Sevik, Tvedten

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • Vålerenga have scored in each of their last 20 games.
  • All three of Vålerenga's away matches in last season's Champions League ended in defeat, with an aggregate score of 1-10.

Prediction

Manchester United approach their Champions League debut in fine form and with a strong squad. Vålerenga, despite their winning streak, have only faced more modest opposition and are unlikely to withstand the English side's pressure. Still, a goal fest is unlikely, and our pick here is "Under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.73.

