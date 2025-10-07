Prediction on game W2(-2.0) Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the group stage matches in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday at the stadium in Saint Pierre, where the Mauritius national team will host Cameroon. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, which comes with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Mauritius is enduring a tough qualifying campaign, currently sitting second from bottom in Group D with just five points from eight matches. Their only victory came back in June 2024, when the islanders edged past Eswatini (2-1).

Since then, Guillaume Mullick's team has shown inconsistent form, struggling both defensively and in attack: 15 goals conceded and only seven scored tell their own story. At home, Mauritius will try to play cautiously, but it’s unlikely the hosts can impose any real challenge on a team of Cameroon’s caliber.

Cameroon approach this fixture knowing that dropping points could be fatal. After a defeat to Cape Verde (0-1), Marc Brys’ squad lost control of the race for top spot, but they still have an excellent chance to qualify for the World Cup as one of the best second-placed teams.

The "Indomitable Lions" remain the group’s most prolific side with 15 goals and boast a formidable lineup: Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo, and Zambo Anguissa are all capable of deciding the contest single-handedly. Cameroon will look to exploit Mauritius’s defensive frailties and secure a convincing three points.

Probable lineups

Mauritius: Kiotti; Jean, Muto, Rose, Collard; Caliste, Latoushan, François, Villeneuve; Aristide, Ferre

Kiotti; Jean, Muto, Rose, Collard; Caliste, Latoushan, François, Villeneuve; Aristide, Ferre Cameroon: Onana; Tolo, Ngade-Ngadjuï, Bokélé, Tchatchoua; Anguissa, Baleba, N’Koudou; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Aboubakar

Match facts and head-to-head

Mauritius are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Cameroon have scored 15 goals in eight games – the best record in Group D.

In five head-to-head meetings, Cameroon have always come out on top.

Prediction

It’s hard to see Mauritius putting up much resistance against Cameroon’s organized and powerful squad. After the slip-up against Cape Verde, the "Lions" are highly motivated and will likely aim for a resounding victory. Our bet for this match: "Cameroon to win with a -2.0 handicap" at odds of 1.68.