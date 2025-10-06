RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Libya Libya
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Cape Verde Cape Verde
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the group stage matches in the African World Cup qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the June 11 Stadium in Tripoli, where Libya will host the Cape Verde national team. Let’s take a closer look at a betting pick for this clash that offers excellent odds for success.

Match preview

Libya comes into this fixture in high spirits after back-to-back victories—against Angola (1-0) and Eswatini (2-0). These wins have restored belief within the squad and reignited their hopes of advancing to the next round. Currently, Libya trails second-placed Cameroon by just a single point.

Aliou Cissé’s men have displayed defensive stability, but the attack still relies heavily on the individual brilliance of El Maremi and Fadel Ali Salama. Nevertheless, the "Mediterranean Knights" are fully aware that any mistake in this match could spell the end of their qualifying campaign.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, is enjoying one of the best qualifying cycles in its history. The team tops Group D with 19 points and continues to impress with its organized defense and clinical finishing up front. Cape Verde leads its nearest rival by four points.

Under Bubista’s guidance, the "Blue Sharks" have racked up five straight wins, including a crucial victory over Cameroon (1-0). Livramento, Da Costa, and Varela form a formidable attacking trio, while the experienced backline led by Diney and Lopes makes Cape Verde the most balanced team in the group.

Probable line-ups

  • Libya: Al-Tihar; Saleh, Madyen, Youssef; Salama, Al-Hibishi, Mukhtar Al-Shremi, Judur; Aliyan, El Maremi, Isa
  • Cape Verde: Vozinha; Fernandes, Diney, Lopes, Moreira; J. Semedo, Pina; V. Semedo, Arcanjo, Mendes; Livramento

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Libya has recorded two consecutive clean-sheet victories.
  • Cape Verde has won its last five qualifying matches.
  • None of the previous three encounters between these teams ended in a draw.

Prediction

Libya will be playing with maximum motivation, knowing that a loss would end their qualifying hopes. However, Cape Verde currently looks stronger across all departments—discipline, organization, and self-belief are paying dividends. Our recommended bet for this match is "Cape Verde to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.95.

