Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Eswatini vs Angola prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Eswatini Eswatini
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Angola Angola
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the African World Cup qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the Somhlolo National Stadium in Mbabane, where the Eswatini national team will host Angola. The hosts have already lost their chance to advance from the group, while the visitors are still clinging to slim hopes of making the playoffs. Let’s dive into a prediction for this clash with great betting potential.

Match preview

Eswatini are enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, sitting bottom of Group D with just two points from eight matches. The team is winless in 18 consecutive games across all competitions, with their last victory coming back in March 2024.

The resignation of head coach Zdravko Logarušić failed to spark a turnaround—interim manager Sifiso Ntibane is left to finish the campaign with limited resources. The on-field crisis is clear: Eswatini struggle to convert chances and lack defensive organization.

Angola’s situation is somewhat better—they are fourth with 10 points and still have only mathematical hopes of reaching the play-offs. Under new coach Patrice Beaumelle, the Black Antelopes have started a rebuilding process, showcasing a more balanced and disciplined brand of football.

Their recent home win over Mauritius (3-1) restored some confidence, and now Angola are looking to extend that positive run. The experience of players like Freddy, Show, and Benson could prove decisive against a struggling opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Eswatini: Shabalala; Nyuman, Shongwe, Mabelesa, Matsebula, Gamedze; Dlamini, Mavuso, Twala; Figueiredo, Mkonto
  • Angola: Neblu; Afonso, Mata, Buatu, Carmo; Show, Freddy, Mukendi; Benson, Milson, Mabululu

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Eswatini are winless in their last 18 matches across all competitions.
  • Angola have lost only twice in their last eight qualifiers.
  • Angola have beaten Eswatini in five of their last six head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Eswatini approach this match in disastrous form and with nothing left to play for, while Angola, under new management, are showing renewed confidence and a results-driven approach. The difference in quality and organization is clear. Back Angola to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.75.

