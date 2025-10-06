RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Burkina Faso Burkina Faso
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the key matches of the ninth round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday in Monrovia, where Sierra Leone will host Burkina Faso. Let's take a closer look at the possible outcome of this clash, which offers promising betting odds.

Match preview

Sierra Leone is enjoying one of its most successful qualifying campaigns in recent years. The team has been rock-solid at home—three wins from three and not a single goal conceded on their own turf. In the last round, the "Leone Stars" defeated Ethiopia 2-0, strengthening their position in the group and climbing to third place.

The team has 12 points from eight rounds, and with a favorable turn of events, Sierra Leone still has a chance to fight for second place. The hosts' main weapons remain their compact defense and swift counterattacks. The coaching staff emphasizes discipline and tactical organization—the team rarely takes unnecessary risks, preferring to capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

Burkina Faso enters the match as group favorites, currently sitting in second place. The "Stallions" have collected 15 points from eight rounds, notching up four wins and suffering just one defeat. Their goal difference is an impressive 19:7, underscoring both a potent attack and a solid back line.

In the previous round, Burkina Faso played out a goalless draw against Egypt, once again demonstrating their ability to contain the continent’s strongest sides. The team favors a pragmatic approach, controlling possession and seeking attacking opportunities through intricate build-up play. Burkina Faso also rarely allows their opponents to create dangerous chances—their defense remains one of the best in the qualifiers.

Probable lineups

  • Sierra Leone: Kamara; Kakei, Bangura, Colker, Wright; John Bankole Kamara, Dumbouya; Kui, Kemoh Kamara, Bundu; Mustafa Kamara
  • Burkina Faso: Kaboré; Dayo, Tapsoba, Ayinde, Kaboré; Ouattara, Simporé, I. B. Touré, Tiendrebeogo, Iri; Konaté

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sierra Leone has won all three of their home games in the current qualifiers.
  • Burkina Faso has lost just one of their eight qualifying matches.
  • The most recent head-to-head ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Prediction

Sierra Leone are traditionally dangerous at home and can trouble the favorites, but the quality and balance of Burkina Faso look more convincing. The visitors boast a higher overall class and a consistent back line, which should prove decisive.

Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview and H2H – October 7, 2025 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction Wuhan Open Today, 23:00 Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.72 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Wuhan Open 07 oct 2025, 02:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.72 Karolina Muchova Bet now Melbet
Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction Shanghai Masters 07 oct 2025, 06:30 Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Jaume Munar Odds: 2.62 Novak Djokovic Recommended 1xBet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 07 oct 2025, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Bet now Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Recommended Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Bet now Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Recommended Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Bet now Mostbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores