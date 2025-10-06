Prediction on game Win Burkina Faso Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the key matches of the ninth round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday in Monrovia, where Sierra Leone will host Burkina Faso. Let's take a closer look at the possible outcome of this clash, which offers promising betting odds.

Match preview

Sierra Leone is enjoying one of its most successful qualifying campaigns in recent years. The team has been rock-solid at home—three wins from three and not a single goal conceded on their own turf. In the last round, the "Leone Stars" defeated Ethiopia 2-0, strengthening their position in the group and climbing to third place.

The team has 12 points from eight rounds, and with a favorable turn of events, Sierra Leone still has a chance to fight for second place. The hosts' main weapons remain their compact defense and swift counterattacks. The coaching staff emphasizes discipline and tactical organization—the team rarely takes unnecessary risks, preferring to capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

Burkina Faso enters the match as group favorites, currently sitting in second place. The "Stallions" have collected 15 points from eight rounds, notching up four wins and suffering just one defeat. Their goal difference is an impressive 19:7, underscoring both a potent attack and a solid back line.

In the previous round, Burkina Faso played out a goalless draw against Egypt, once again demonstrating their ability to contain the continent’s strongest sides. The team favors a pragmatic approach, controlling possession and seeking attacking opportunities through intricate build-up play. Burkina Faso also rarely allows their opponents to create dangerous chances—their defense remains one of the best in the qualifiers.

Probable lineups

Sierra Leone : Kamara; Kakei, Bangura, Colker, Wright; John Bankole Kamara, Dumbouya; Kui, Kemoh Kamara, Bundu; Mustafa Kamara

: Kamara; Kakei, Bangura, Colker, Wright; John Bankole Kamara, Dumbouya; Kui, Kemoh Kamara, Bundu; Mustafa Kamara Burkina Faso: Kaboré; Dayo, Tapsoba, Ayinde, Kaboré; Ouattara, Simporé, I. B. Touré, Tiendrebeogo, Iri; Konaté

Match facts and head-to-head

Sierra Leone has won all three of their home games in the current qualifiers.

Burkina Faso has lost just one of their eight qualifying matches.

The most recent head-to-head ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Prediction

Sierra Leone are traditionally dangerous at home and can trouble the favorites, but the quality and balance of Burkina Faso look more convincing. The visitors boast a higher overall class and a consistent back line, which should prove decisive.