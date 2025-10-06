Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the ninth round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday at the New Ball Ground Stadium in N'Djamena, where Chad will host the Mali national team. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this matchup, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Chad is enduring an extremely tough qualifying campaign and sits bottom of the group with just one point from eight matches. The team suffers from chronic attacking issues and a lack of defensive organization: just three goals scored, 19 conceded, and not a single clean sheet to their name.

The only positive result came in a home draw against Ghana, underlining just how tough it is for Chad to compete even with similarly ranked sides. Their most recent 1-3 defeat to Madagascar once again highlighted the gulf in class between Chad and the rest of the group. Averaging less than 0.4 goals per game, Chad rarely poses a genuine threat to opponents’ goal.

Mali come into the match as overwhelming favorites, sitting fourth with 12 points and still in the hunt for top spot. The Eagles have played eight matches, winning three and losing just twice, while showing discipline and balance across the pitch.

In their last outing, they narrowly lost 0-1 to Ghana, but overall Mali have been consistent and confident. With a goal difference of 11:5, they boast one of the best defensive records in the entire qualification. Players competing in Europe’s top leagues add vital quality in key areas, while the coach prioritizes possession and quick transitions.

Probable lineups

Chad: Allabatna, Naa, Assan, Chouplo, Mbogo, Osee, Tiam, Mbangossum, Akhmat, Yeo, Marius

Allabatna, Naa, Assan, Chouplo, Mbogo, Osee, Tiam, Mbangossum, Akhmat, Yeo, Marius Mali: Diarra; Diakite, Niakate, Dante, Nene; Koulibaly, Dieng, Fofana; Doumbia, Traore, Sangare

Match facts and head-to-head

Mali have won all of their last five head-to-head meetings with Chad.

Chad have scored just three goals in eight qualifiers.

Mali concede less than 0.7 goals per game on average and have one of the best defensive records in the group.

Prediction

The difference in class and organization between these teams is huge. Chad are struggling in all areas, while Mali are showing consistent, mature football. The visitors are likely to exploit the hosts’ weaknesses and pick up three points with a clean sheet.