One of the opening fixtures of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage takes place on Tuesday at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, where the hosts Paris welcome Belgian debutants Leuven. I'm backing a bet on goals in this match with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Parisians have reached the main round of the Champions League for only the second time in their history, after overcoming Austria in the qualifiers. The team relies on a well-organized defensive setup and their ability to dictate the tempo. Before their defeat to Nantes in the French league, Paris had gone nine consecutive matches without conceding a single goal — a testament to their defensive discipline.

However, summer squad changes have impacted their attacking prowess. The departures of Bussy, Bourdie, and Dufour forced the coaching staff to reshape the forward line. Now, all eyes are on Clara Mateo, who has become a key figure in recent victories, and newcomer Loreno Azzaro, who has quickly adapted to the system. With the home crowd behind them, Paris are expected to apply pressure from the opening minutes and confidently control the game.

Belgium's Oud-Heverlee Leuven are making their historic debut in the group stage of the Champions League, an achievement in itself. Wins over Sarajevo, Rosengård, and Vorskla in qualifying showcased the team's potential, though compared to elite clubs, Leuven still look like newcomers who need time to adapt to this level.

Nevertheless, in their domestic league, the "Reds" are on a roll — three straight victories and a clinical conversion rate. Leuven's squad is young and ambitious, with an average age of just 21. Their focus is on energy and discipline rather than experience. Special attention should be given to 18-year-old Aurélie Reinders, who already notched a brace against Standard, and captain Julie Biesmans, who brings stability to the midfield.

Probable lineups

Paris (W): Marques — Bogaert, Davis, Ould Hocine, Liagre — Korosec, Corboz — Garbino, Roche Dufour, Mateo — Azzaro

Marques — Bogaert, Davis, Ould Hocine, Liagre — Korosec, Corboz — Garbino, Roche Dufour, Mateo — Azzaro Leuven (W): Seynhaeve — Nagy, Hermans, Mertens, Everaerts — Biesmans, Pusztai — Reinders, Kuypers, Dekker — Konijnenberg

Match facts and head-to-head

Oud-Heverlee Leuven are playing in the main round of the Women's Champions League for the first time.

Paris have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last ten home matches.

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Paris approach their Champions League opener with experience and a more mature squad, which should prove decisive. Oud-Heverlee Leuven have shown character and organization, but the gap in class and competitive level between the leagues is evident. Notably, in seven of Paris' last eight games, only once have more than two goals been scored. Our tip for the match: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.63.