Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 07 oct 2025, 15:00
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)

Odds: 1.74
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, where the local powerhouse Barcelona will host the reigning German champions, Bayern Munich. Here’s my prediction for this clash, which offers promising chances for success.

Match preview

The Catalans, under the guidance of Pere Romeu, continue to showcase phenomenal consistency. After six rounds in Liga F, Barcelona confidently top the table with 18 points and 31 goals scored — twice as many as their nearest rivals. The team plays with their trademark attacking style, emphasizing ball control, intricate passing, and relentless pressure from the opening whistle.

Defensively, the Blaugrana are exemplary: just one goal conceded since the start of the season. Star players like Esmee Brugts and Alexia Putellas keep leading the way, while the younger squad members have seamlessly integrated into the system. Barcelona have now won nine matches in a row, and at the moment, it seems nearly impossible to stop this well-oiled machine.

The Munich club also approach this match in fine form. Under Alexandra Popp, Bayern remain unbeaten this season and are tied at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga with Wolfsburg. Their defense deserves special mention — Bayern have not conceded a single goal in five league matches, underlining their discipline and tactical organization.

Bayern favor a pragmatic style — less flamboyance, maximum efficiency. Their attack revolves around pace on the flanks and pinpoint deliveries into the box. While the Munich side may lack the creative spark of Barcelona, their collective organization and physical strength more than make up for it.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona (W): Coll — Batlle, Torrejón, León, Paralluelo, Serrahordi, López, Putellas, Graham, Pajor, Schertenlieb
  • Bayern (W): Mahmutovic — Kett, Hansen, Eriksson, Simon, Caruso, Stanway, Harder, Tanikawa, Bühl, Schüller

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Barcelona have won their last nine matches across all competitions.
  • Bayern have kept six consecutive clean sheets.
  • In the last four meetings between these sides, Barcelona have claimed victory three times.

Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form, but Barcelona boast a more versatile attacking arsenal and play at home, where they rarely drop points. Bayern’s defense is impressive, but withstanding the Catalans’ onslaught on their own turf will be a massive challenge. Our pick for this match: "Barcelona to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.74.

