RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025

Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Arsenal Women Arsenal Women
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 07 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, London, Emirates Stadium
OL Lyonnes OL Lyonnes
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the opening matches of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, where Arsenal will host French powerhouse Olympique Lyon. This clash promises to be a true highlight of the week, as two of Europe's most decorated teams go head-to-head. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Rene Slegers' side approach the start of their European campaign with a sense of unease. After last season's historic triumph — Arsenal's first Champions League title since 2007 — the Gunners have had an inconsistent start in the English league and currently sit only fifth. Over the weekend, they suffered a 2-3 away defeat to Manchester City and are now winless in three consecutive games.

Nevertheless, the team still boasts a potent attacking threat — Blackstenius, Mead, and Russo are all capable of deciding a match in a single moment. The main objective for this game is to restore confidence and prove last year's success was no fluke. Despite their ups and downs, Arsenal remain one of the most well-organized teams in Europe.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, kick off their Champions League campaign in scintillating form. Jonathan Giráldez's squad have won all of their last six matches, including a crushing 8-1 demolition of Lens in their most recent French league outing. They top the league table with a perfect 12 points and, as always, play an attacking brand of football that delivers results.

With eight European titles to their name, Lyon remain the gold standard in women’s club football. However, four years without a continental trophy have only increased the team's hunger. Veterans like Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard still set the tone, while new stars inject freshness and tempo.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal (W): van Domselaar – Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe – Little, Pelova, Smith, Caldentey, Foord, Russo
  • Lyon (W): Endler — Lawrence, Sombath, Junttila-Nelhage, Svava, Egurrola, Johannes, Becho, Benyahia, Chawinga, Hegerberg.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams met twice in spring 2025, exchanging wins (4-1 to Arsenal and 2-1 to Lyon).
  • Lyon have won their last 11 matches across all competitions.
  • Arsenal are winless in their last three games but remain unbeaten in five of their last six outings.

Prediction

The French side will arrive at Meadow Park seeking revenge — last spring, it was Arsenal who knocked them out of the tournament. Both teams boast formidable attacking lines and a wealth of experience, but their seasons have started in contrasting fashion. Lyon look more confident and consistent, but Arsenal will surely put up a fight at home. Our bet: "Total over 3.0" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and H2H — October 6, 2025 Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.86 Los Angeles Lakers Recommended 1xBet
Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka prediction Shanghai Masters 06 oct 2025, 02:00 Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Lehecka prediction and betting tips - October 6, 2025 Denis Shapovalov Odds: 1.75 Jiri Lehecka Bet now 1xBet
Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria 06 oct 2025, 11:00 Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Remo Stars Odds: 1.69 Wikki Tourist Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Recommended Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Bet now 1xBet
Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction EuroLeague 08 oct 2025, 14:05 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Hapoel Tel Aviv Odds: 1.54 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores