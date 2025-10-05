Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, where Arsenal will host French powerhouse Olympique Lyon. This clash promises to be a true highlight of the week, as two of Europe's most decorated teams go head-to-head. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Rene Slegers' side approach the start of their European campaign with a sense of unease. After last season's historic triumph — Arsenal's first Champions League title since 2007 — the Gunners have had an inconsistent start in the English league and currently sit only fifth. Over the weekend, they suffered a 2-3 away defeat to Manchester City and are now winless in three consecutive games.

Nevertheless, the team still boasts a potent attacking threat — Blackstenius, Mead, and Russo are all capable of deciding a match in a single moment. The main objective for this game is to restore confidence and prove last year's success was no fluke. Despite their ups and downs, Arsenal remain one of the most well-organized teams in Europe.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, kick off their Champions League campaign in scintillating form. Jonathan Giráldez's squad have won all of their last six matches, including a crushing 8-1 demolition of Lens in their most recent French league outing. They top the league table with a perfect 12 points and, as always, play an attacking brand of football that delivers results.

With eight European titles to their name, Lyon remain the gold standard in women’s club football. However, four years without a continental trophy have only increased the team's hunger. Veterans like Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard still set the tone, while new stars inject freshness and tempo.

Probable lineups

Arsenal (W) : van Domselaar – Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe – Little, Pelova, Smith, Caldentey, Foord, Russo

: van Domselaar – Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe – Little, Pelova, Smith, Caldentey, Foord, Russo Lyon (W): Endler — Lawrence, Sombath, Junttila-Nelhage, Svava, Egurrola, Johannes, Becho, Benyahia, Chawinga, Hegerberg.

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams met twice in spring 2025, exchanging wins (4-1 to Arsenal and 2-1 to Lyon).

Lyon have won their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal are winless in their last three games but remain unbeaten in five of their last six outings.

Prediction

The French side will arrive at Meadow Park seeking revenge — last spring, it was Arsenal who knocked them out of the tournament. Both teams boast formidable attacking lines and a wealth of experience, but their seasons have started in contrasting fashion. Lyon look more confident and consistent, but Arsenal will surely put up a fight at home. Our bet: "Total over 3.0" at odds of 1.60.