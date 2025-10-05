Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of the opening round of the Women’s Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, where the local "Juventus" hosts Portuguese powerhouse "Benfica." Here’s a betting tip for this matchup with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Turin side comes into the Champions League opener in mixed form. After a successful summer, highlighted by a triumph in the Women’s Serie A Cup, Juventus failed to kick off their new league campaign with a win — their match against Sassuolo ended in a goalless draw despite clear dominance on the pitch.

The Bianconeri squad underwent some changes over the summer: Sara Gama, Alisha Lehmann, and Bergamaschi departed, but promising newcomers Tatiana Pinto and Michela Cambiaghi have arrived. The team is still searching for the right balance between fresh partnerships and chemistry, but Juventus traditionally plays inspiring football on home turf.

Portuguese side Benfica arrived in Italy brimming with confidence after two emphatic victories in their domestic league. However, their season didn’t start smoothly — a Super Cup loss to Torreense and a draw against Racing raised some questions about the team’s consistency.

Nevertheless, Filipa Patão’s squad quickly returned to their attacking ways, netting 13 goals in their last two league outings. The Lisbon club continues to evolve, bolstering their midfield with the signings of Carolina Møller and Carissa Beckman, adding much-needed depth. However, an injury to experienced defender Ana Borges has notably weakened their back line.

Probable lineups

Juventus (W): de Jong — Cascarino, Calligaris, Kullberg, Thomas, Brighton, Rosucci, Krumbiegel, Bonansea, Girelli, Cambiaghi

de Jong — Cascarino, Calligaris, Kullberg, Thomas, Brighton, Rosucci, Krumbiegel, Bonansea, Girelli, Cambiaghi Benfica (W): Pauels — Amado, Gomes, Costa, Bratberg Lund, Almeida, Gaspar, Davidson, Møller, Alves, Martín-Prieto

Match facts and head-to-head

Over 2.5 goals were scored in five of Juventus’s last seven home Champions League matches.

Benfica will face an Italian club for the first time in Women’s Champions League history.

Juventus are unbeaten at home in European competitions since 2022.

Prediction

Both teams are likely to approach this game with attacking intent, but Juventus have the home advantage and a more balanced squad. Benfica have impressed with their goal-scoring, but their defensive frailties away from home could prove costly. Our tip for this match: Juventus to win at odds of 1.65.