Saudi Arabia U-20 vs Norway U-20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 6, 2025

Saudi Arabia U-20 vs Norway U-20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Saudi Arabia U20 vs Norway U20 prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Saudi Arabia U20 Saudi Arabia U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 3) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
Norway U20 Norway U20
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the decisive matches of the final round of the U-20 World Cup group stage will take place in the early hours of Monday, October 6, at the El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, where Saudi Arabia U-20 will face Norway U-20. Here’s a prediction for this showdown, offering a solid chance for success.

Match preview

The Saudi Arabian youth team heads into this crucial match in a challenging position. They are at the bottom of the group table but still hold a theoretical chance of reaching the playoffs if they win and other results go their way. In their first two matches, the Saudis displayed fighting spirit but failed to capitalize on their opportunities: defeats to Colombia (0-1) and Nigeria (2-3) were the result of late-game mistakes.

The main issue for Saudi Arabia has been defensive instability and a lack of concentration in key moments. Despite a reasonably well-organized attack, the team too often loses possession during defensive transitions, leading to dangerous counterattacks.

Norway, on the other hand, have shown composure and discipline, sitting second in the group. The Scandinavians are unbeaten in the tournament so far: a win over Nigeria (1-0) and a draw with Colombia (0-0) make them one of the favorites to advance to the playoffs. Norway play their trademark Scandinavian football—solid at the back, pragmatic, and risk-averse.

The Norwegians are strong in positional defense and rarely allow opponents clear goal-scoring chances. Offensively, they rely on quick flank attacks and set-pieces, which are especially effective against unstable defenses like Saudi Arabia's. Expect the Scandinavians to once again focus on controlling the game and minimizing mistakes.

Probable line-ups

  • Saudi Arabia U-20: Youssef H., Al-Gulaimish N., Barnawi M., Haroun S., Aman A., Al-Ghamdi Z., Al-Ghamdi R., Hazazi B., Al-Yuhaibi A., Al-Khaibri T., Al-Shamrani F.
  • Norway U-20: Fauskanger E., Norby J., Holten R., Røsten H., Aukland V., Sæterbø K., Granaas S., Visted O., Bang-Kittilsen B., Nyheim G., Haaland M.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Saudi Arabia are winless in their last four matches, losing three of them.
  • Both teams have scored in six of Saudi Arabia’s last seven games.
  • Norway are unbeaten in four straight matches, and in five of their last six games, the total goals have not exceeded 1.5.

Prediction

Both teams enter the match with different objectives: Saudi Arabia are fighting for survival, while Norway are looking to cement their place at the top. However, the Scandinavian side appears more organized and stable, especially at the back. Expect a tightly contested game with few goals.

