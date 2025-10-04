Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the group stage clashes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place this Sunday at the Fiscal de Talca Stadium in the Chilean city of Talca, where Nigeria U-20 will lock horns with Colombia U-20. The match promises to be a tense affair, as both teams still have a shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds. My suggestion: back goals in this encounter—there’s a good chance for success.

Match preview

The Nigerians, under the guidance of their local coach, continue to play in their trademark style—focused on pace, pressing, and individual flair going forward. After a narrow defeat to Norway (0-1), the team regrouped and pulled off a spirited comeback win over Saudi Arabia (3-2), showcasing plenty of character. Nigeria creates numerous chances, but defensive inconsistency remains their Achilles’ heel, especially at the start of matches.

Key attacking figures remain Salihu Nasiru and Amos Onetedjefu, who have developed excellent chemistry in the final third. The team makes full use of the flanks and long balls played in behind defenders—this is how the Africans often force opponents into mistakes. However, to have a real shot against Colombia, they’ll need to tighten up at the back.

Colombia enter the final group game as leaders, but their performances have yet to truly convince. In two matches, they’ve managed only one goal, but haven’t conceded a single one. The team prioritizes ball control and discipline, opting for a cautious approach with minimal risk.

Colombia’s main strength is the organization and cohesion across each line. Oscar Perea and Juan Barrera can inject creativity and pace up front to complement the team’s pragmatism, while the defense led by Garcia and Mosquera is looking like one of the tournament’s best. However, to overcome Nigeria, they’ll need to be more aggressive and capitalize on set pieces, where they hold the advantage.

Probable lineups

Nigeria U-20 : Harcourt, Ochocha, Akinyele, Bameyi, Okoro, Ayuma, Daga, Salihu, Maigana, Aryeri, Sani

: Harcourt, Ochocha, Akinyele, Bameyi, Okoro, Ayuma, Daga, Salihu, Maigana, Aryeri, Sani Colombia U-20: Garcia Bonnet, Sarabia, Garcia, Mosquera, Arizala, Rivero, Barrera, Gonzalez, Perea, Renteria, Villarreal.

Match facts and head-to-head

Nigeria have scored in both of their group games, but have also conceded each time.

Colombia are yet to concede a goal and currently top the group.

This is the first ever meeting between the two teams at U-20 World Cup level.

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated and still have a chance to progress, which bodes well for an entertaining, attacking match. Nigeria will look to exploit their speed and pressing, while Colombia will try to dictate the tempo and stay solid at the back. Given both teams’ styles, the best bet is for both sides to find the net.