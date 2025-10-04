RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Rosario Central vs River Plate prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 6, 2025

Rosario Central vs River Plate prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional Argentina (Round 11) 05 oct 2025, 18:00
- : -
Argentina,
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the most intriguing matches of the 11th round of the Argentine championship will take place in Rosario at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, where the local Rosario Central will host River Plate. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a good chance of winning.

Match preview

Ariel Holan’s side remains the only team yet to suffer defeat in this season’s championship. Nine matches unbeaten — a testament to their stability and confident defensive play. However, six of those games ended in draws, highlighting their struggles with finishing chances.

At home, “Los Canallas” often seize the initiative but struggle to break down opponents, despite the dazzling performances of Campaz and Di María. Still, the team displays iron discipline and excellent midfield cohesion. Over the last six rounds, Central have conceded only three times — one of the best defensive records in the league.

Marcelo Gallardo’s squad is navigating a turbulent stretch of the season: four consecutive defeats were followed by a confident 1-0 win over Racing in the Argentine Cup, a much-needed breath of fresh air. In the league, River remain among the top three, but inconsistent results have kept them from securing the summit.

River continues to play their trademark style — dominating possession and working the flanks aggressively, but poor finishing and lapses in concentration have cost them dearly. Despite recent setbacks, “Los Millonarios” remain one of the country’s most formidable sides. Borja and Quintero continue to lead the attacking charge, and restoring stability at the back could be the key to a positive result.

Probable lineups

  • Rosario Central: Broun, Coronel, Komar, Quintana, Sandez, Di María, Ibarra, Malcorra, Campaz, Véliz, Copetti
  • River Plate: Armani, Bustos, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Acuña, Portillo, Castaño, Galoppo, Quintero, Salas, Borja.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rosario Central are unbeaten at home in their last nine matches.
  • In the last six head-to-head meetings, five times the total goals were under 2.5.
  • River Plate have won or drawn seven of the last ten encounters against Central.

Prediction

This match promises to be tense and tactically charged. Rosario Central will look to preserve their unbeaten run by playing cautiously from the back, while River will try to impose their tempo and control. Expect a cautious opening and a low-scoring affair.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 5, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.75 Cagliari Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 08:00 Alavés vs Elche: can Elche continue to surprise? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.56 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Bologna vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 6, 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.76 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Roma prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory? Fiorentina Odds: 1.52 Roma Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Crystal Palace: can Crystal Palace extend their impressive run? Everton Odds: 1.87 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.82 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 5, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.65 Burnley Recommended Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.74 Brighton Bet now Melbet
ENPPI vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 05 oct 2025, 10:00 Enppi vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.4 ZED FC Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 10:15 Sevilla - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.6 Barcelona Recommended Melbet
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 10:15 Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.46 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 11:30 Brentford vs Manchester City: will Manchester City extend their unbeaten run? Brentford Odds: 1.58 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores