One of the most intriguing matches of the 11th round of the Argentine championship will take place in Rosario at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, where the local Rosario Central will host River Plate. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a good chance of winning.

Match preview

Ariel Holan’s side remains the only team yet to suffer defeat in this season’s championship. Nine matches unbeaten — a testament to their stability and confident defensive play. However, six of those games ended in draws, highlighting their struggles with finishing chances.

At home, “Los Canallas” often seize the initiative but struggle to break down opponents, despite the dazzling performances of Campaz and Di María. Still, the team displays iron discipline and excellent midfield cohesion. Over the last six rounds, Central have conceded only three times — one of the best defensive records in the league.

Marcelo Gallardo’s squad is navigating a turbulent stretch of the season: four consecutive defeats were followed by a confident 1-0 win over Racing in the Argentine Cup, a much-needed breath of fresh air. In the league, River remain among the top three, but inconsistent results have kept them from securing the summit.

River continues to play their trademark style — dominating possession and working the flanks aggressively, but poor finishing and lapses in concentration have cost them dearly. Despite recent setbacks, “Los Millonarios” remain one of the country’s most formidable sides. Borja and Quintero continue to lead the attacking charge, and restoring stability at the back could be the key to a positive result.

Probable lineups

Rosario Central : Broun, Coronel, Komar, Quintana, Sandez, Di María, Ibarra, Malcorra, Campaz, Véliz, Copetti

: Broun, Coronel, Komar, Quintana, Sandez, Di María, Ibarra, Malcorra, Campaz, Véliz, Copetti River Plate: Armani, Bustos, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Acuña, Portillo, Castaño, Galoppo, Quintero, Salas, Borja.

Match facts and head-to-head

Rosario Central are unbeaten at home in their last nine matches.

In the last six head-to-head meetings, five times the total goals were under 2.5.

River Plate have won or drawn seven of the last ten encounters against Central.

Prediction

This match promises to be tense and tactically charged. Rosario Central will look to preserve their unbeaten run by playing cautiously from the back, while River will try to impose their tempo and control. Expect a cautious opening and a low-scoring affair.