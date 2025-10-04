RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 6, 2025

Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Liga Profesional Argentina (Round 11) 05 oct 2025, 18:00
- : -
Argentina,
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Argentina’s Matchday 10 will unfold in Buenos Aires at the legendary La Bombonera, where Boca Juniors host Newell’s Old Boys. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Blue and Gold had a rough trip to Defensa y Justicia, falling 1-2 and snapping a six-match unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, the team remains near the top of the table and is in the hunt for international competition. Miguel Ángel Russo’s side are a force at La Bombonera—unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches, with the attacking duo of Merentiel and Jiménez consistently creating chances.

However, Boca’s Achilles’ heel is the instability at the back. The team conceded four goals over the last two rounds—a worrying sign ahead of a clash with an opponent ready to capitalize on mistakes. Still, the focus is at its peak: fans demand a response and a win to secure a playoff spot.

The Red and Black are enduring a tough spell—two consecutive away defeats and just a single point from their last two games. Cristian Fabbiani’s men can’t seem to find the right balance between attack and defense: they score rarely but concede regularly. On the road, Newell’s are especially vulnerable—nine matches without a win at Boca’s ground say it all.

That said, it won’t be a walk in the park for the hosts. Newell’s can shut up shop and seize the moment on set-pieces or counters. Key players Banega and Lollo are capable of orchestrating play and supporting the attack. Any goal could prove decisive.

Probable lineups

  • Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Barinaga, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Aguirre, Battaglia, Paredes, Velasco, Jiménez, Merentiel
  • Newell’s Old Boys: Espínola, Montero, Cuesta, Lollo, Mosquera, Herrera, Banega, Rechiardo, Chiaverano Meroy, González, Benedetto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In six of Boca’s last seven home matches, the first half ended in a draw.
  • Newell’s haven’t won at La Bombonera since 2014.
  • Under 2.5 goals was the winning bet in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Boca enter as favorites, but La Lepra have a knack for making life difficult for the giants. Expect the hosts to dominate possession, while the visitors look for chances on the break. A cautious game with few goals seems likely.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Como prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Atalanta vs Como: who will extend their unbeaten streak? Atalanta Odds: 1.84 Como Recommended 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04.10.2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.75 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Villarreal preview, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.58 Villarreal Bet now Mostbet
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 5, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.75 Cagliari Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 08:00 Alavés vs Elche: can Elche continue to surprise? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.56 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Roma prediction Serie A Italy 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Roma: can Fiorentina claim their first Serie A victory? Fiorentina Odds: 1.52 Roma Bet now Melbet
Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Crystal Palace: can Crystal Palace extend their impressive run? Everton Odds: 1.87 Crystal Palace Recommended Mostbet
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.82 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 5, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.65 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 05 oct 2025, 09:00 Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.74 Brighton Recommended Melbet
ENPPI vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 05 oct 2025, 10:00 Enppi vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.4 ZED FC Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 05 oct 2025, 10:15 Sevilla - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.6 Barcelona Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores