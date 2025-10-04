Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Argentina’s Matchday 10 will unfold in Buenos Aires at the legendary La Bombonera, where Boca Juniors host Newell’s Old Boys. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Blue and Gold had a rough trip to Defensa y Justicia, falling 1-2 and snapping a six-match unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, the team remains near the top of the table and is in the hunt for international competition. Miguel Ángel Russo’s side are a force at La Bombonera—unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches, with the attacking duo of Merentiel and Jiménez consistently creating chances.

However, Boca’s Achilles’ heel is the instability at the back. The team conceded four goals over the last two rounds—a worrying sign ahead of a clash with an opponent ready to capitalize on mistakes. Still, the focus is at its peak: fans demand a response and a win to secure a playoff spot.

The Red and Black are enduring a tough spell—two consecutive away defeats and just a single point from their last two games. Cristian Fabbiani’s men can’t seem to find the right balance between attack and defense: they score rarely but concede regularly. On the road, Newell’s are especially vulnerable—nine matches without a win at Boca’s ground say it all.

That said, it won’t be a walk in the park for the hosts. Newell’s can shut up shop and seize the moment on set-pieces or counters. Key players Banega and Lollo are capable of orchestrating play and supporting the attack. Any goal could prove decisive.

Probable lineups

Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Barinaga, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Aguirre, Battaglia, Paredes, Velasco, Jiménez, Merentiel

Marchesín, Barinaga, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Aguirre, Battaglia, Paredes, Velasco, Jiménez, Merentiel Newell’s Old Boys: Espínola, Montero, Cuesta, Lollo, Mosquera, Herrera, Banega, Rechiardo, Chiaverano Meroy, González, Benedetto

Match facts and head-to-head

In six of Boca’s last seven home matches, the first half ended in a draw.

Newell’s haven’t won at La Bombonera since 2014.

Under 2.5 goals was the winning bet in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Boca enter as favorites, but La Lepra have a knack for making life difficult for the giants. Expect the hosts to dominate possession, while the visitors look for chances on the break. A cautious game with few goals seems likely.