One of the headline clashes of La Liga's matchday 8 will take place on Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, where the local side Sevilla will host league leaders Barcelona. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with a strong probability of success.

Match preview

Matías Almeyda’s men are gradually finding their rhythm, and the victory over Rayo Vallecano was a testament to their progress. The team is increasingly striking a balance between attack and defense, but their home struggles remain unresolved: just one win in the last 13 La Liga matches at their own stadium.

Sevilla know how to create chances and remain among the most prolific teams in the league, but a shaky home defense turns every match into a real challenge. Particularly concerning is the fact that the team regularly concedes two goals per game at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Meanwhile, Hans Flick’s Barcelona are in stunning form: four straight league wins and sitting atop the table. Barça have been dispatching even serious opposition with authority, consistently netting more than two goals per match.

What’s more, the Catalans boast an impressive away record — ten wins in their last eleven league games on the road. Squad depth and confidence allow Barça to dictate the tempo and convert their chances, even when dealing with injuries.

Probable lineups

Sevilla : Odysseas Vlachodimos, Fábio Cardoso, Marcão, César Azpilicueta, Gabriel Suazo, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoumé, José Carmona, Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sánchez.

: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Fábio Cardoso, Marcão, César Azpilicueta, Gabriel Suazo, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoumé, José Carmona, Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sánchez. Barcelona: Wojciech Szczęsny, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin, Dro Fernández, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Rony Bardghji, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.

Match facts and head-to-head

Sevilla have won just one of their last 13 home games in La Liga.

Barcelona have triumphed in 10 of their last 11 away league matches.

The Catalans have won their last three away fixtures against Sevilla in La Liga.

Prediction

Sevilla have made some progress, but their home woes and defensive frailties leave them with little chance. Barcelona, on the other hand, are in top form and look confident on the road. Our pick: Barcelona to win at odds of 1.60.