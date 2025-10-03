RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Sevilla - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025

Sevilla - Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Sevilla Sevilla
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 05 oct 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Barcelona Barcelona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of La Liga's matchday 8 will take place on Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, where the local side Sevilla will host league leaders Barcelona. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with a strong probability of success.

Match preview

Matías Almeyda’s men are gradually finding their rhythm, and the victory over Rayo Vallecano was a testament to their progress. The team is increasingly striking a balance between attack and defense, but their home struggles remain unresolved: just one win in the last 13 La Liga matches at their own stadium.

Sevilla know how to create chances and remain among the most prolific teams in the league, but a shaky home defense turns every match into a real challenge. Particularly concerning is the fact that the team regularly concedes two goals per game at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Meanwhile, Hans Flick’s Barcelona are in stunning form: four straight league wins and sitting atop the table. Barça have been dispatching even serious opposition with authority, consistently netting more than two goals per match.

What’s more, the Catalans boast an impressive away record — ten wins in their last eleven league games on the road. Squad depth and confidence allow Barça to dictate the tempo and convert their chances, even when dealing with injuries.

Probable lineups

  • Sevilla: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Fábio Cardoso, Marcão, César Azpilicueta, Gabriel Suazo, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoumé, José Carmona, Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sánchez.
  • Barcelona: Wojciech Szczęsny, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin, Dro Fernández, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Rony Bardghji, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sevilla have won just one of their last 13 home games in La Liga.
  • Barcelona have triumphed in 10 of their last 11 away league matches.
  • The Catalans have won their last three away fixtures against Sevilla in La Liga.

Prediction

Sevilla have made some progress, but their home woes and defensive frailties leave them with little chance. Barcelona, on the other hand, are in top form and look confident on the road. Our pick: Barcelona to win at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak? Arsenal Odds: 1.5 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.65 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal - West Ham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 4 October 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.58 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Girona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 10:15 Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season? Girona Odds: 1.6 Valencia Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 12:00 Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.5 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 12:30 Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.7 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores