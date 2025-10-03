Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.78 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Serie A’s sixth round takes place this Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, where hosts Juventus face off against Milan. Here’s my pick for goals in this high-stakes encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Turin side continues to showcase impressive consistency: a ten-match unbeaten streak in Serie A underlines Igor Tudor’s squad’s confidence. Juventus remain one of just three unbeaten teams in the league this season and look especially formidable at home, where they’ve collected more points than anyone else in the competition.

However, in recent rounds, their defense has shown some cracks: the Bianconeri have now failed to keep a clean sheet in three straight matches. Up front, though, Juve consistently create chances and rarely leave their home turf without at least two goals scored.

The Rossoneri are enjoying their best spell in recent seasons: four consecutive wins have propelled them back to the top of the table. Massimiliano Allegri has found the right balance between attack and defense, making Milan the highest-scoring away team with no goals conceded on the road in the early rounds.

The victory over Napoli gave the squad an extra boost of self-belief. Even with some personnel issues, Milan display mature, confident football and capitalize on their chances with authority.

Probable lineups

Juventus : Michele Di Gregorio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cabal, Loïs Openda, Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz.

: Michele Di Gregorio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cabal, Loïs Openda, Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz. Milan: Mike Maignan, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modrić, Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers, Christian Pulisic, Santiago Giménez.

Match facts and head-to-head

Juventus have won 6 of their last 7 Serie A home matches.

Milan have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 8 away league games.

In 7 of Juventus’ last 10 home matches, at least one team failed to score.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in excellent form, and their attacking lines have the firepower to break down any defense. Juventus rarely leave home without scoring, while Milan’s away fixtures have featured attacking football and a string of high-scoring games. The best value here is on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.78.