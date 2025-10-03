Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the highlight fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 6 will take place this Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Genoa. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s squad tasted defeat in the league for the first time in a long while, falling to Milan and ending a 16-match unbeaten streak. Still, Napoli remain a formidable force at home — having won both of their home games so far this season, reaffirming their status as one of Italy’s strongest teams on home soil.

However, Napoli’s defense has become more vulnerable: in the last two rounds, they have conceded two goals in each match. This is a worrying sign for Conte, as defensive solidity is key in any title race. Nevertheless, Napoli’s attacking prowess remains high, and in front of their home fans, they almost always find a way to the opponent’s net.

The "Grifoni" have stumbled at the start of the new season: their winless run now stands at five matches, keeping them among the league’s strugglers. Their most recent loss to Lazio (0-3) painfully highlighted the gap in class and ongoing issues with their game organization.

At the same time, Genoa have shown they can put up a fight on the road, with seven goals scored in their last four away fixtures. Yet, defensive stability continues to elude them: just one clean sheet in their last 12 away games speaks volumes about the fragility of their back line.

Probable line-ups

Genoa: Nicola Leali, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Leo Østigård, Johan Vásquez, Aarón Martín Caricol, Vitinha, Morten Frendrup, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Patrizio Masini, Mikael Ellertsson, Lorenzo Colombo.

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli have won 7 of their last 8 home matches in Serie A.

Genoa have failed to win 12 of their last 13 away league games.

In 9 of Napoli’s last 12 home games, exactly 2 or 3 goals have been scored.

Prediction

Napoli remain home favorites and are unlikely to drop points, especially after their frustrating defeat to Milan. Genoa have a chance to snatch a goal, but their defense will struggle to contain the hosts’ attacking arsenal. Our recommended bet: Over 2.0 total goals at odds of 1.67.