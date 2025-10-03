Prediction on game Newcastle Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.82 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 7 in the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the home side Newcastle United will host Nottingham Forest. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Eddie Howe’s men are enduring a tough start to the season: the team has managed just one win in six rounds, which is immediately reflected in their league standing. The main issue is the attack, as only four goals scored make the Magpies one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League. Nevertheless, Newcastle know how to maintain balance: a run of three consecutive clean sheets before the defeat to Arsenal highlighted the defense’s potential.

Special attention should be paid to their home form. At St. James' Park, Newcastle play hard and uncompromising football: in their last 15 home matches, the club has either won or lost, leaving no room for draws. The support from the stands and a high level of commitment allow the hosts to compete for points in nearly every game.

The visitors’ situation is even more concerning. Forest are winless in five straight matches, and new manager Ange Postecoglou has yet to find the right formula for the team. Only one point from the last three fixtures and a drop to 17th place is an alarm bell for both fans and management. What’s more, the Greek coach has become the first in a century to go winless in his first six league games in charge of the club.

Nevertheless, Nottingham have maintained some attacking consistency: they’ve scored in nine of their last ten away games. The problem lies elsewhere — the defense keeps leaking goals, and a run of 14 consecutive matches without a clean sheet speaks volumes. Without defensive improvements, it will be extremely tough for the visitors to count on a positive result in Newcastle.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Nick Pope, Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade.

: Nick Pope, Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade. Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Morato, Nikola Milenković, Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Nicolás Domínguez, Dilane Bakwa, James McAtee, Dan Ndoye, Chris Wood.

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have won 7 of their last 10 home matches in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have lost 5 of their previous 6 meetings with Newcastle in the league.

In 9 of Forest’s last 11 Premier League games, no more than three goals have been scored.

Prediction

Both teams are clearly struggling for goals, but the home advantage and Newcastle’s defensive consistency could prove decisive. Forest score on the road but consistently concede, and a similar scenario is likely against the Magpies. The pick here is "Newcastle not to lose and total under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.82.