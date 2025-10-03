Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 7th round of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, where the local side Aston Villa will host Burnley. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Birmingham side finally snapped their winless streak with an emphatic victory over Fulham (3-1). This success was not only a breath of fresh air for Unai Emery's team but also an important message to the fans: at home, Aston Villa remains a formidable opponent. It's worth noting that the team has avoided defeat in 20 of their last 21 matches at Villa Park.

However, the club still faces plenty of challenges. Villa remains one of the least prolific attacking sides in the Premier League, and injuries to key midfielders have further complicated matters, reducing their options in the center of the pitch. Still, the strength of playing at home and the support of the fans give them every chance to pick up more points.

Scott Parker's men couldn't hold out in Manchester, suffering a painful defeat to City (1-5). This setback highlighted the team's defensive problems: Burnley have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 consecutive away matches. On the road, the team is particularly vulnerable, losing five of their last seven away games.

That said, Burnley aren't completely toothless in attack. They've scored in four league matches, but consistently concede more. This imbalance between the lines makes them underdogs against stronger opponents, and the trip to Birmingham will likely be no exception.

Probable line-ups

Aston Villa : Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Harvey Elliott, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Evan Gessan.

: Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Harvey Elliott, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Evan Gessan. Burnley: Martin Dúbravka, Kyle Walker, Quillindsy Hartman, Maxime Estève, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joshua Laurent, Josh Cullen, Florentino, Jaidon Anthony, Lyle Foster, Lum Chauna.

Match facts and head-to-head

Aston Villa are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 home Premier League matches.

Burnley have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 13 away games.

None of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended goalless.

Prediction

Aston Villa are clearly much stronger at home, where they traditionally play with confidence and solid balance. Burnley, on the other hand, suffer from a leaky defense and inconsistent away performances. I expect the hosts to confirm their status and secure the win. As a bet, I recommend taking "Aston Villa to win" at odds of 1.65.