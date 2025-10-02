RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lazio vs Torino prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Torino Torino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 6 will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the local side Lazio will host Torino. Let’s break down the best bet for goals in this encounter, taking into account the current form of both teams.

Match preview

Maurizio Sarri’s squad managed to delight their fans with a convincing victory only in the second round, thrashing Genoa away from home. However, their results at the Olimpico remain a concern — over the last nine home matches in Serie A, the Romans have claimed just a single win.

It’s also telling that even in their victories, Lazio rarely puts up high-scoring performances. The team seldom surpasses the two-goal mark, and their attacking line struggles even against less reliable defenses.

The "Bulls" once again proved their reputation as an inconsistent side, losing to Parma in the last round. Torino continue to stall in attack: just two goals in five matches — one of the worst records in the league.

Torino’s away form is equally disappointing — over their last eight league games on the road, they’ve managed just one win. Nevertheless, Marco Baroni’s men remain well-organized defensively, especially when facing teams without a potent attacking threat.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Cataldi, Bašić, Zaccagni, Cancelleri, Dia, Castellanos
  • Torino: Israel, Maripán, Coco, Ismajli, Nkunku, Lazaro, Casadei, Vlašić, Asllani, Ngonge, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches at Lazio’s ground, there have been no more than two goals scored.
  • Torino have found the net just twice in five league rounds this season.
  • In 6 of Lazio’s last 8 home Serie A matches, opponents have scored no more than one goal.

Prediction

Both sides are clearly struggling to create chances, and Torino are among the least prolific teams in Serie A. Despite Lazio’s recent fireworks in Genoa, they often stumble at home and lack confidence in attack. Given the visitors’ cautious approach and the poor finishing from both sides, the most logical bet is for a low-scoring affair. Our pick here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 oct 2025, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 03 oct 2025, 14:45 Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.4 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Bet now 1xBet
Panama U20 vs South Korea U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Panama U-20 vs South Korea U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 October 2025 Panama U20 Odds: 1.5 South Korea U20 Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Bet now Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Recommended Melbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores