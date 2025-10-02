Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 6 will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the local side Lazio will host Torino. Let’s break down the best bet for goals in this encounter, taking into account the current form of both teams.

Match preview

Maurizio Sarri’s squad managed to delight their fans with a convincing victory only in the second round, thrashing Genoa away from home. However, their results at the Olimpico remain a concern — over the last nine home matches in Serie A, the Romans have claimed just a single win.

It’s also telling that even in their victories, Lazio rarely puts up high-scoring performances. The team seldom surpasses the two-goal mark, and their attacking line struggles even against less reliable defenses.

The "Bulls" once again proved their reputation as an inconsistent side, losing to Parma in the last round. Torino continue to stall in attack: just two goals in five matches — one of the worst records in the league.

Torino’s away form is equally disappointing — over their last eight league games on the road, they’ve managed just one win. Nevertheless, Marco Baroni’s men remain well-organized defensively, especially when facing teams without a potent attacking threat.

Probable lineups

Lazio : Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Cataldi, Bašić, Zaccagni, Cancelleri, Dia, Castellanos

: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Cataldi, Bašić, Zaccagni, Cancelleri, Dia, Castellanos Torino: Israel, Maripán, Coco, Ismajli, Nkunku, Lazaro, Casadei, Vlašić, Asllani, Ngonge, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches at Lazio’s ground, there have been no more than two goals scored.

Torino have found the net just twice in five league rounds this season.

In 6 of Lazio’s last 8 home Serie A matches, opponents have scored no more than one goal.

Prediction

Both sides are clearly struggling to create chances, and Torino are among the least prolific teams in Serie A. Despite Lazio’s recent fireworks in Genoa, they often stumble at home and lack confidence in attack. Given the visitors’ cautious approach and the poor finishing from both sides, the most logical bet is for a low-scoring affair. Our pick here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.82.