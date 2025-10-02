RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea - Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Chelsea Chelsea
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Liverpool Liverpool
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The marquee match of Premier League Matchday 7 takes center stage this Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London, where local side Chelsea host the league leaders, Liverpool. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, given the current form of both teams.

Match preview

After a solid unbeaten run, the Blues have lost momentum, suffering back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Brighton. In both matches, Enzo Maresca's side conceded two or more goals, exposing the defensive frailties that persist — especially when facing opponents with high-intensity attacks.

On home turf, Chelsea remain a dangerous proposition: they've lost just once in their last 13 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. Still, injury issues at the back could once again haunt them, as even at home, the Blues often concede.

After five consecutive victories, Liverpool were surprisingly tripped up by Crystal Palace, losing 1-2. However, Arne Slot's men haven't lost their attacking touch — they've scored in every Premier League game this season, extending their scoring streak to 40 matches.

On the road, the Merseysiders are a nightmare for opponents: they've found the net in 24 straight away league matches. The Achilles' heel remains the defense — Liverpool have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven away games. This makes another high-scoring game in London all the more likely, with both sides expected to get on the scoresheet.

Probable lineups

  • Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Hato, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Santos, Neto, Jesus, Estevan
  • Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Konate, van Dijk, Bradley, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gravenberch, Salah, Isak

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 6 of their last 8 Premier League meetings.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home league games.
  • Liverpool have scored in 24 consecutive Premier League away matches.

Prediction

Both teams boast firepower up front but have clear vulnerabilities at the back. Chelsea concede regularly, while Liverpool almost never keep a clean sheet away from home. A scenario with goals for both sides looks highly probable, especially considering the recent head-to-head history. Our betting pick: "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.55.

