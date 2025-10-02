RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Sunderland Sunderland
One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 7 will unfold this Saturday at Old Trafford, where Manchester United will host Sunderland. I’m backing a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Rúben Amorim’s side continues to search for consistency, but their results so far leave much to be desired. In the previous round, the Red Devils fell to Brentford, and their streak of conceding goals goes on. The club is plagued by defensive frailty, having allowed two or more goals in three of their last four matches.

At home, United play with more aggression, but defensive reliability remains elusive — over their last six outings at Old Trafford, they’ve chalked up three wins and three defeats. Amorim is betting on an attacking trio with Šeško and Cunha, while creative duties in midfield fall on Bruno Fernandes. However, without improvements at the back, confident victories remain out of reach.

Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland have made an impressive start to the season, sitting in the upper reaches of the table. The team has proven it can play with organization and pick up points even against strong opponents. Over the past four rounds, Sunderland have gone unbeaten and conceded just two goals — a statistic that sets them apart in the league.

Their greatest strength is a disciplined, resilient defense that consistently delivers. While not the most dazzling in attack, Sunderland are clinical enough to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. Thanks to their defensive solidity and disciplined play, the visitors have every chance of making life difficult for the hosts at Old Trafford.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Bayındır, Dalot, de Ligt, Shaw, Maguire, Dorgu, Fernandes, Ugarte, Mbeumo, Cunha, Šeško
  • Sunderland: Ruufs, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Talbi, Le Fée, Isidor

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United have conceded in every Premier League match this season.
  • Sunderland boast one of the league’s best defenses, having conceded just four times.
  • In the last three rounds, Sunderland have taken points off teams from the top half of the table.

Prediction

Despite their status as favorites, Manchester United have failed to impress with their performances and regularly make defensive errors. Sunderland, on the other hand, have shown impressive stability and reliability at the back — this could be the decisive factor in this encounter. I believe the visitors will hold their handicap and won’t allow the hosts a comfortable win. Our recommended bet is "Sunderland +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.65.

