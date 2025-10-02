Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 7 will take place on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where the local Arsenal will host West Ham. I’m offering a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Mikel Arteta’s side heads into the match in fine form, having already secured four league victories. In the previous round, the Gunners showed real character, coming from behind against Newcastle and snatching all three points thanks to late goals. Arsenal traditionally play with power at home, having netted nine goals in the opening rounds and boasting the league’s best home attack.

The main concern, however, is their defence: in most games, the team does concede, and it’s not always easy to balance attack and defence. Arteta will rely on Declan Rice in midfield and Eze’s creativity, while up front the focus is on the prolific Gyökeres and the versatility of Saka. Despite several injuries in attack, Arsenal still remain the clear favourites.

David Moyes’ side sit near the bottom of the table and have been plagued by defensive frailties. In the last round, the Hammers drew with Everton, but once again failed to keep a clean sheet. West Ham have conceded the most goals in the league — an alarming sign ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

Nevertheless, the team performs much better away than at home. Three wins and a draw in their last five away fixtures prove West Ham know how to grind out results on the road. In attack, hopes rest on the Bowen–Füllkrug partnership, as well as the creative spark of Lucas Paquetá, who can unlock defences even against strong opposition.

Probable line-ups

Arsenal : Raya, Timber, Magalhães, Mosquera, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Gyökeres, Saka

: Raya, Timber, Magalhães, Mosquera, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Gyökeres, Saka West Ham: Areola, Kilman, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Magassa, Diouf, Paquetá, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Füllkrug

Match facts and H2H

Arsenal have scored nine goals at home this season and lead the Premier League in that regard.

West Ham have conceded 14 goals and possess the worst defence in the league.

In 6 of the last 8 meetings at the Emirates, West Ham have scored at least once.

Prediction

Arsenal are the clear favourites, but West Ham have every chance to get something out of this thanks to their attacking potential. The hosts are consistently scoring at home, but their defence gives opponents opportunities. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, the most logical expectation is goals at both ends. The recommended bet is "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.58.