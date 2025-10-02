Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matchups of Premier League Round 7 will take place on Saturday at Elland Road in Leeds, where the local side, Leeds United, will host London’s Tottenham Hotspur. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Daniel Farke’s team is steadily establishing itself in the Premier League, showing plenty of character even in tough contests. After drawing with Bournemouth, Leeds have now collected eight points, and their attacking line has been consistently productive in recent rounds — scoring two goals in each of the last two matches.

But home struggles persist: Leeds rarely win at Elland Road, and defensive errors continue to cost them, with opponents quick to capitalize. A key factor is squad absences, as first-choice keeper Lucas Perry remains sidelined through injury. This makes the defense even more vulnerable.

On the other hand, the Spurs have lost a bit of their early-season stability: a three-match winless streak reflects a dip in form, though Thomas Frank’s side remains in the top four. In the previous round, Spurs barely escaped defeat against Wolverhampton, further highlighting ongoing defensive issues.

Tottenham tend to play boldly on the road, but they aren’t always prolific: they rarely score plenty, but almost always manage to breach the opponent’s defense at least once. The absences of attacking leaders — Kolo Muani, Solanke, and Kulusevski — have forced the manager to rely on the versatility of Kudus and Simons, which could be a decisive factor in this upcoming fixture.

Probable lineups

Leeds : Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Match facts and head-to-head

In 7 of Leeds’ last 10 home Premier League matches, at least three goals have been scored.

Tottenham remain unbeaten away from home in this season’s Premier League.

Both teams have scored in each of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Both teams approach this game with different ambitions: Leeds want to prove they deserve a mid-table spot, while Tottenham are aiming to stay in the Champions League zone. Both sides have shaky defenses but potent attacks, so it’s logical to expect open football with goals at both ends. The bet is on “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.73.