RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Leeds Leeds
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matchups of Premier League Round 7 will take place on Saturday at Elland Road in Leeds, where the local side, Leeds United, will host London’s Tottenham Hotspur. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Daniel Farke’s team is steadily establishing itself in the Premier League, showing plenty of character even in tough contests. After drawing with Bournemouth, Leeds have now collected eight points, and their attacking line has been consistently productive in recent rounds — scoring two goals in each of the last two matches.

But home struggles persist: Leeds rarely win at Elland Road, and defensive errors continue to cost them, with opponents quick to capitalize. A key factor is squad absences, as first-choice keeper Lucas Perry remains sidelined through injury. This makes the defense even more vulnerable.

On the other hand, the Spurs have lost a bit of their early-season stability: a three-match winless streak reflects a dip in form, though Thomas Frank’s side remains in the top four. In the previous round, Spurs barely escaped defeat against Wolverhampton, further highlighting ongoing defensive issues.

Tottenham tend to play boldly on the road, but they aren’t always prolific: they rarely score plenty, but almost always manage to breach the opponent’s defense at least once. The absences of attacking leaders — Kolo Muani, Solanke, and Kulusevski — have forced the manager to rely on the versatility of Kudus and Simons, which could be a decisive factor in this upcoming fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Stach, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 7 of Leeds’ last 10 home Premier League matches, at least three goals have been scored.
  • Tottenham remain unbeaten away from home in this season’s Premier League.
  • Both teams have scored in each of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Both teams approach this game with different ambitions: Leeds want to prove they deserve a mid-table spot, while Tottenham are aiming to stay in the Champions League zone. Both sides have shaky defenses but potent attacks, so it’s logical to expect open football with goals at both ends. The bet is on “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.73.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.73
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Africa U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 South Africa (U20) vs New Caledonia (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 South Africa U20 Odds: 1.65 New Caledonia U20 Recommended Melbet
Nigeria U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Nigeria U-20 vs Saudi Arabia U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Nigeria U20 Odds: 1.7 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 oct 2025, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 03 oct 2025, 14:45 Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.4 Sassuolo Recommended Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Bet now Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Recommended Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.69 Union Berlin Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores