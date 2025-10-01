RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 03 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Getafe Getafe
Prediction on game Osasuna Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.56
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's 8th round will take place this Friday at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, where the local side Osasuna will host Getafe. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Osasuna come into this fixture in less than ideal form: the winless streak now stands at three games, with the loss to Betis only highlighting the team's attacking struggles. However, the Pamplona side traditionally steps up at home—seven consecutive La Liga matches unbeaten speak for themselves. El Sadar has long become a fortress, and the hosts are never shy about taking the initiative in front of their fans.

The key factor for Osasuna remains their defensive reliability at home. In five of their last seven matches in Pamplona, the team kept a clean sheet. If Budimir and Raúl García can capitalize on their chances, the hosts are more than capable of cementing their reputation as a tough opponent for Getafe.

Getafe have been pragmatic in recent weeks: back-to-back draws with Levante and Alavés extended their winless run, but the team still looks solid. José Bordalás' men control the midfield well, but up front they rely a bit too much on Borja Mayoral. Away from home, Getafe play without compromise, but the results are mixed—two wins and two losses with a negative goal difference.

The main weakness for the Madrid side is their inconsistency on the road and their tendency to struggle against high pressing. Still, they do have positive memories against Osasuna: last season they picked up four points from their two meetings. If the defense can handle the pressure, Getafe will try to leave Pamplona with at least a draw.

Probable lineups

  • Osasuna: Sergio Herrera – Enzo Boyomo, Alejandro Catena, Jorge Herrando Oroz – Valentin Rosier, Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Moi Gómez, Abel Bretonés – Raúl García, Ante Budimir.
  • Getafe: David Soria – Davinchi, Abdel Abqar, Domingos Duarte, Djené, Juan Iglesias – Mario Martín, Luis Milla, Javier Muñoz – Borja Mayoral, Mauro Arambarri.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Osasuna are unbeaten at home in La Liga for seven straight matches.
  • Getafe have played 18 consecutive away matches in La Liga without a single draw.
  • Last season, the Madrid side took four points from Pamplona—winning once and drawing once.

Prediction

Considering Osasuna's defensive strength at home and Getafe's inconsistency on the road, the hosts look like the favorites in this encounter. However, neither team is particularly prolific in front of goal, and their head-to-head meetings rarely produce a flurry of goals. A hard-fought battle with a minimal scoreline seems the most likely scenario.

