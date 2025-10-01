RU RU ES ES FR FR
Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Colombia U20 Colombia U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
International,
Norway U20 Norway U20
One of the fixtures of the second round in the U20 World Cup group stage will take place in Chile at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca, where Colombia U20 face off against Norway U20. Here’s a high-value bet suggestion for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Colombians kicked off the tournament with a narrow win over Saudi Arabia (1-0), creating plenty of chances and registering 11 shots on goal. César Torres’s men build their game on rapid transitions and aggressive pressing, setting a relentless tempo. The main attacking weapon remains Óscar Perea, whose pace and incisive runs keep opposition defenses constantly on edge.

However, the Cafeteros can lack discipline: 23 fouls in the match against Saudi Arabia could prove costly against an opponent adept at set pieces. Still, the team has already demonstrated attacking versatility and the ability to control possession—320 passes compared to Norway’s 269. This could well be the key to victory.

The Scandinavians opened their campaign with a win over Nigeria (1-0), but their performance left some questions. Despite a solid defense, the team managed just five shots, mostly relying on set pieces and swift flank attacks. Bjørn Johansen continues to stick with a 4-4-2 setup, focusing on midfield compactness and positional discipline.

Norway’s strength lies in making the most of corners and free-kicks—averaging six corners per game. But their attacking variety is notably less than Colombia’s: with only 186 accurate passes per match, they often lose control in midfield. To have a shot at points, they’ll need to capitalize on any rare chances and depend on Kasper Sæterbo’s creativity.

Probable lineups

  • Colombia U20: Alexei Rojas, Simón García, Julián Bazán, Weimar Palacios, Yeimar Mosquera, Carlos Sarabia, Kener González, Jordan Barrera, Óscar Perea, John Rentería, Emilio Aristizábal
  • Norway U20: Sander Kaldra-Stoil Ostrat, Vetle Aukland, Rasmus Holten, Håkon Rosten, Luca Høiland, Kasper Sæterbo, Gustav Nyheim, Sondre Granaas, Ola Visted, Bork Kittilsen, Markus Holand

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Colombia U20 have lost just one of their last nine matches.
  • Norway U20 registered only five shots on target against Nigeria.
  • In youth-level head-to-heads, both teams have exchanged narrow victories.

Prediction

This match promises to be tight and intense, with few clear-cut chances. Colombia look the more cohesive side, boasting a dynamic attacking line and the ability to wear down opponents through intensity and ball control. Norway can strike from set pieces, but their attacking potential remains limited for now.

