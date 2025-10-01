Prediction on game W2(+1.0) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the U20 World Cup group stage will take place in the early hours of Thursday at the Julio Martinez Pradanos Stadium in Santiago, where Brazil U20 will face Morocco U20. Let's analyze the outcome of this highly anticipated clash, which promises to be a real nail-biter.

Match preview

Brazil U20 entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but their opening match against Mexico revealed some vulnerabilities. The game ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with the Seleção once again showing their fighting spirit but failing to hold on for victory. The team is currently on an 11-match unbeaten run, but half of their recent games have ended in draws, pointing to certain issues in converting their advantage.

In attack, Brazil remain traditionally creative: Luigi and Barbosa Coutinho are capable of conjuring chances out of nowhere. However, their defense is far from watertight – they've conceded in 3 of their last 5 matches. Their strengths are ball possession and a high-tempo style, but to beat Morocco, they'll need to tighten up at the back.

Morocco U20 made a statement with their opening 2-0 win over Spain, showing impressive organization and discipline. The team relied on a compact defense and swift counterattacks, a strategy that worked to perfection. In their last 10 matches, the Africans have lost only twice, and they've kept a clean sheet in three of their last four outings.

The stability of their back line, combined with Yassin's leadership up front, makes Morocco a dangerous opponent. The squad makes good use of set-pieces and often battles for control in midfield. Riding a wave of confidence after toppling the world champions, Morocco come into this match with belief and serious ambitions.

Probable lineups

Brazil U20 : O. Rezende Costa; I. Schlemper, Iago, B. Alves, Leandrinho; Ryan Lucas, Leonardo Derik; R. Barbosa Coutinho, J. Cruz, G. Prado; Luigi

: O. Rezende Costa; I. Schlemper, Iago, B. Alves, Leandrinho; Ryan Lucas, Leonardo Derik; R. Barbosa Coutinho, J. Cruz, G. Prado; Luigi Morocco U20: Y. Benshaush; F. Zahuani, I. Bauf, A. Maamar, S. Bahti; Y. Khalifi, H. Essadak; Y. Zabiri, S. El Haddad, O. Maamma; G. Yassin

Match facts and head-to-head

Morocco have lost only twice in their last 18 matches.

Brazil have drawn half of their last eight games.

These teams met at the 2005 World Cup, with Brazil winning 2-1.

Prediction

Brazil are favorites on paper, but Morocco's convincing win over Spain and their defensive solidity suggest this could be a tightly contested battle. The South Americans often share the points, while the Africans play with great caution, so the best bet looks to be “Morocco +1.0 handicap” at 1.60.