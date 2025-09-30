RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Viktoria Plzen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Viktoria Plzen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Viktoria Plzen vs Malmoe FF prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Plzen, Doosan Arena Plzen
Malmoe FF Malmoe FF
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, where the local side Viktoria Plzen hosts Swedish outfit Malmö. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as both teams have a great chance to find the net.

Match preview

Viktoria Plzen kicked off their Europa League campaign with a draw against Ferencvaros (1-1) and approach this fixture after a challenging spell. The team suffered back-to-back defeats in the Czech league, losing to Sparta and Zlin, a blow to their confidence. However, at home, Plzen usually look solid: three consecutive wins before their most recent loss confirm that the club traditionally plays aggressively and efficiently on their own turf.

The main strength of Viktoria remains their attack, which consistently creates chances—the team averages 1.67 goals per match. But the defense has taken a hit: just one clean sheet in their last seven games. This instability at the back is the main risk for the hosts, especially against an opponent that can strike on the counter.

Malmö started their group stage with a home defeat to Ludogorets (1-2), complicating their tournament ambitions. In the Swedish league, the team sits only fifth, trailing the leaders by 18 points, a reflection of a difficult season. Nevertheless, the Swedes look decent away from home: four matches unbeaten on the road show they know how to snatch points away.

Malmö's main issue is their defense—conceding at least twice in four of their last five games. However, their attack keeps firing: 2+ goals in seven of their last ten outings. This style makes the visitors dangerous for any opponent, but it also leaves plenty of space open for counterattacks.

Probable line-ups

  • Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka; Jemelka, Paluska, Dweh; Cerv, Spacil, Suarez, Memic; Vydra, Adu, Durošinmi
  • Malmö: Olsen, Buzanello, Rösler, Struger-Larsen, Jansson, Skogmar, Rosengren, Jonsen, Bolin, Hakšabanović, Gudjohnsen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in five of Viktoria's last seven matches.
  • Malmö have also exchanged goals with their opponents in four of their last six games.
  • This is the first time the two teams meet in European competition.

Prediction

This match promises to be high-scoring: both teams regularly find the net, but also tend to concede. Viktoria should take the initiative at home, but their vulnerable defense gives Malmö a great chance to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
APR FC vs Pyramids FC prediction CAF Champions League 01 oct 2025, 08:00 APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 APR FC Odds: 1.6 Pyramids FC Recommended 1xBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 oct 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory? Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.65 Juventus Recommended 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Olympiacos: should we expect another confident win from Arsenal? Arsenal Odds: 1.45 Olympiacos Bet now Mostbet
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Recommended Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Celtic vs Braga prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Celtic Odds: 1.55 Braga Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.79 KF Shkendija Recommended Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.65 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.63 Go Ahead Eagles Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores