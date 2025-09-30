Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, where the local side Viktoria Plzen hosts Swedish outfit Malmö. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as both teams have a great chance to find the net.

Match preview

Viktoria Plzen kicked off their Europa League campaign with a draw against Ferencvaros (1-1) and approach this fixture after a challenging spell. The team suffered back-to-back defeats in the Czech league, losing to Sparta and Zlin, a blow to their confidence. However, at home, Plzen usually look solid: three consecutive wins before their most recent loss confirm that the club traditionally plays aggressively and efficiently on their own turf.

The main strength of Viktoria remains their attack, which consistently creates chances—the team averages 1.67 goals per match. But the defense has taken a hit: just one clean sheet in their last seven games. This instability at the back is the main risk for the hosts, especially against an opponent that can strike on the counter.

Malmö started their group stage with a home defeat to Ludogorets (1-2), complicating their tournament ambitions. In the Swedish league, the team sits only fifth, trailing the leaders by 18 points, a reflection of a difficult season. Nevertheless, the Swedes look decent away from home: four matches unbeaten on the road show they know how to snatch points away.

Malmö's main issue is their defense—conceding at least twice in four of their last five games. However, their attack keeps firing: 2+ goals in seven of their last ten outings. This style makes the visitors dangerous for any opponent, but it also leaves plenty of space open for counterattacks.

Probable line-ups

Viktoria Plzen : Jedlicka; Jemelka, Paluska, Dweh; Cerv, Spacil, Suarez, Memic; Vydra, Adu, Durošinmi

: Jedlicka; Jemelka, Paluska, Dweh; Cerv, Spacil, Suarez, Memic; Vydra, Adu, Durošinmi Malmö: Olsen, Buzanello, Rösler, Struger-Larsen, Jansson, Skogmar, Rosengren, Jonsen, Bolin, Hakšabanović, Gudjohnsen

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in five of Viktoria's last seven matches.

Malmö have also exchanged goals with their opponents in four of their last six games.

This is the first time the two teams meet in European competition.

Prediction

This match promises to be high-scoring: both teams regularly find the net, but also tend to concede. Viktoria should take the initiative at home, but their vulnerable defense gives Malmö a great chance to score.