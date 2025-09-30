Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.76 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures in Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at the epet Arena in Prague, where the local side, Sparta, will host Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers. The hosts come into this clash as clear favorites, but the visitors are renowned for their fighting spirit and knack for springing surprises in European competitions. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Sparta are enjoying a dominant spell, having won four of their last five matches with a combined scoreline of 14:2. The team has perfected an effective 3-4-3 system, allowing them to look equally assured in attack and during defensive transitions. A crucial factor is the form of Veljko Birmančević—the Serbian forward has netted four goals in four games and has become the main weapon for the hosts.

On home soil, the Prague side plays with high pressing and creates a wealth of chances: 80 shots and 38 corners in their last five matches are a testament to their attacking impetus. Discipline is also on point: nine yellow cards in that span show the team plays aggressively but remains in control. All of this makes Sparta one of the top contenders for success in this season’s Conference League campaign.

Shamrock Rovers, under Stephen Bradley, are distinguished by their character and ability to make the most out of tough situations. The team is unbeaten in six consecutive matches, though victories often come by the narrowest of margins. The key figure is Matthew Healy, who controls the midfield and boasts an impressive 93% pass completion rate.

The Irish outfit prefers to play on the counter, relying on their flank players’ energy. However, finishing remains an issue: despite 76 shots in five games, the team has scored just eight goals. Disciplinary lapses also take their toll—13 yellow cards in a short span could work against the visitors when facing a more organized opponent.

Probable line-ups

Sparta Prague : Vindahl Jensen, Panák, Sørensen, Zelený, Preciado, Kairinen, Sadílek, Vydra, Birmančević, Mercado, Rrahmani

: Vindahl Jensen, Panák, Sørensen, Zelený, Preciado, Kairinen, Sadílek, Vydra, Birmančević, Mercado, Rrahmani Shamrock Rovers: McGinty, Lopes, Cleary, Honohan, O’Sullivan, Healy, O’Neill, Watts, Mandroiu, Burke, Grant

Match facts and head-to-head

Sparta have scored 14 goals in their last five matches.

Shamrock Rovers are unbeaten in six straight games.

The teams met last year in the Champions League qualifiers, with Sparta winning both encounters.

Prediction

Sparta hold a clear edge in squad quality, form, and stats, making them heavy favorites. Shamrock Rovers have the ability to respond and get on the scoresheet, but holding off this attacking force will be a monumental task.