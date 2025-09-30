Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, where Irish side Shelbourne will host Sweden's Häcken. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Under Joey O’Brien, Shelbourne are showcasing smart, disciplined football. The team relies on a tight low block and a compact 4-5-1 setup, which helps minimize threats near their own goal. In their last five matches, the Irish side conceded just five goals, notching up three wins and drawing once against one of the league’s frontrunners.

The team’s main star is Harry Wood, who has netted three times in his last four outings and has taken on the mantle of attacking leader. Goalkeeper Wessel Speel is also a key figure, commanding his box with authority, especially in aerial duels. On home turf, Shelbourne know how to control the tempo and force more renowned opponents into mistakes.

Häcken, on the other hand, remain a side with a distinct attacking philosophy but a vulnerable defense. Over the last five games, the Swedes have conceded eight times, including painful losses to Göteborg and Hammarby. Even their 2-0 win over Norrköping hasn’t silenced questions regarding the reliability of their back line.

The main threat comes from Amor Layouni on the left flank, who consistently creates danger with his pace and individual skill. However, the visitors clearly lack consistency in finishing and concentration at the back, making them vulnerable on the road. Häcken have lost four of their last six away fixtures.

Probable lineups

Shelbourne : Speel, Mbeng, Barrett, Lejeune, Gannon, Wood, Koot, Lanny, Caffrey, McEnroy, Odubeko

: Speel, Mbeng, Barrett, Lejeune, Gannon, Wood, Koot, Lanny, Caffrey, McEnroy, Odubeko Häcken: Jansson, Helander, Lode, Samuelsson, Hilvenius, Holm, Andersen, Lindberg, Layouni, Brusberg, Svanbäck

Match facts and head-to-head

Häcken have conceded two or more goals in three of their last five matches.

Shelbourne have won three of their last five home league games in the Irish championship.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams in European competition.

Prediction

Häcken are the bookmakers’ favourites, but their away inconsistency and defensive issues give the hosts a real shot. Shelbourne play disciplined football at home and are more than capable of putting up a fight. Our pick is “Both teams to score” at 1.75.