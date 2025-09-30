Prediction on game Win Lyon Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, where the home side Lyon will face Austria's Red Bull Salzburg. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Lyon have made defensive discipline and the ability to seize decisive moments their calling card this season. Five of their six victories have come with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, showcasing Paulo Fonseca's clear tactical approach. The Weavers are especially solid at home, suffering only three defeats in their last 29 European matches in Lyon.

The team also boasts impressive home scoring stats—averaging more than two goals per game in European competitions. Last season in the Europa League, they found the net consistently in most matches at Groupama Stadium. Now the French side have a great opportunity to cement their leadership and, for the first time since 2021, start the group stage with two consecutive clean-sheet victories.

Red Bull Salzburg are once again struggling at the start of their European campaign. In the opening round, they failed to score against Porto despite creating several chances. A similar trend was seen in last year's Champions League, where the Austrians went goalless in five of their eight group stage matches.

Things look even worse away from home: Salzburg have lost their last five Europa League away games, conceding two or more goals in each. Their last road victory in this tournament dates back to 2018, when they beat Celtic. Moreover, against French clubs, Red Bull have suffered three straight defeats, and that streak could well continue.

Probable lineups

Lyon : Greif, Kluivert, Mata, N'Yakhate, Tagliafico, Tessmann, De Carvalho, Moreira, Sulj, Fofana, Satriano

: Greif, Kluivert, Mata, N'Yakhate, Tagliafico, Tessmann, De Carvalho, Moreira, Sulj, Fofana, Satriano Salzburg: Schlager, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Terzic, Kjaergaard, Diabaté, Yeo, Gourna-Douath, Ratkov, Baidoo

Match facts and head-to-head

Lyon have lost only three of their last 29 European home matches.

Red Bull Salzburg have not won an away game in the Europa League since December 2018.

This will be the clubs' first ever meeting in European competition.

Prediction

Lyon have found their winning formula—solid defence and efficiency in attack. Salzburg are too inconsistent in Europe and especially vulnerable on the road, so the logical bet is a “Lyon win” at odds of 1.60.