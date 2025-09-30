Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage takes place this Thursday at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, where Belgian side Genk will host Hungarian outfit Ferencváros. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Under Thorsten Fink, Genk managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Rangers in their Europa League opener, entering this match in good spirits. However, domestically, the Belgian team has been inconsistent — three wins, two draws, and four losses leave them mid-table. Their main issue remains the defense: they've conceded 16 goals in nine matches, which could prove to be their Achilles' heel in the upcoming fixture.

Moreover, Genk have struggled to please their home fans in European competitions: in their last four Europa League group stage home matches, they've failed to win, suffering three defeats. On the bright side, their attacking output has been strong — they've scored in every match of the new season, keeping their hopes of a positive result alive.

Ferencváros started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers but once again failed to reach the main tournament's group stage. Nevertheless, the Hungarians have shown real character in the Europa League: in their debut, they salvaged a draw (1-1) thanks to a last-minute goal from Pešić. An unbeaten run of six matches across all competitions highlights Robbie Keane's squad's stability.

In the Hungarian league, Ferencváros sit second, with four wins and two draws from seven matches. The team has few injury concerns, allowing the coach to field his strongest lineup. Additionally, Ferencváros have a positive head-to-head record against Genk and will look to capitalize on their excellent form and confidence.

Probable lineups

Genk : Vandevoordt, El Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, N’Kuba, Sattlberger, Heynen, Ito, Hrosovsky, Ademeji-Sternberg, Erabi

: Vandevoordt, El Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, N’Kuba, Sattlberger, Heynen, Ito, Hrosovsky, Ademeji-Sternberg, Erabi Ferencváros: Dibusz, Gartenmann, Reijnders, Szalai, Cadu, Otvos, Kanichowski, Nagy, Gruber, Levi, Pešić

Match facts and head-to-head

Genk have not won any of their last four home Europa League group stage matches.

Ferencváros are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

The Hungarians have previously faced Genk and remain undefeated in these encounters.

Prediction

Both teams approach this match in contrasting form: Genk are shaky at the back, while Ferencváros are riding an unbeaten streak. However, home advantage could play into the Belgians' hands. We believe both teams will find the net, so the best bet is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.65.