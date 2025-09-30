RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Celtic vs Braga prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Celtic Celtic
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Glasgow, Celtic Park
Braga Braga
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1.0)
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 2nd round of the UEFA Europa League group stage for the 2025/26 season will take place on Thursday at Celtic Park in Glasgow, where the local side Celtic will host Portuguese outfit Braga. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering strong chances for success.

Match preview

Celtic have had a mixed start to their season. Brendan Rodgers’ team are unbeaten in regulation time for 11 consecutive matches, yet fans remain unhappy after a Champions League qualifying exit at the hands of Kairat and with the overall level of play. In the opening round of the Europa League, the Scots drew 1-1 with Crvena Zvezda, leaving them with a pressing need to claim three points at home.

The passionate support at Celtic Park is always a powerful weapon for the hosts. The team currently sits second in the league and maintains a degree of stability, but fan pressure and recent protests over the club’s transfer policy have added tension. For Rodgers, this match will be a test of his squad’s ability to handle adversity.

Braga, under Carlos Vicens, made a powerful start to the season, going unbeaten in their first ten matches, including a successful Europa League qualifying campaign. Their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the opening group stage fixture only cemented the Portuguese side’s credentials: they play attacking football and boast a well-balanced squad.

However, recent weeks have been tough for Braga: two defeats and two draws have dented their confidence. Their only success in this period came in European competition, highlighting where their priorities lie. Braga will look to exploit Celtic’s instability, but a trip to Glasgow always demands maximum focus.

Probable line-ups

  • Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tunekti
  • Braga: Gorniczek, Lagerbielke, Niakate, Arrey-Mbi, Gomes, Moscardo, Moutinho, Lelo, Salazar, Navarro, Horta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Celtic are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 11 matches across all competitions.
  • Braga won their opening Europa League match, but have only managed one win in their last five games in all competitions.
  • The teams have never met in official European competitions before.

Prediction

Celtic have the home advantage and are motivated to secure their first win, making them favourites for this encounter. Braga are a competitive side, but their inconsistent recent results lower their away prospects. A draw or a narrow home victory looks likely here. My bet: “Braga to win with a +1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game W2(+1.0)
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Recommended Mostbet
APR FC vs Pyramids FC prediction CAF Champions League 01 oct 2025, 08:00 APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 APR FC Odds: 1.6 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 oct 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory? Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 AmaZulu Recommended 1xBet
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.65 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Olympiacos: should we expect another confident win from Arsenal? Arsenal Odds: 1.45 Olympiacos Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.72 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Manchester City prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Melbet
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Bet now Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores