One of the matches of the 2nd round of the UEFA Europa League group stage for the 2025/26 season will take place on Thursday at Celtic Park in Glasgow, where the local side Celtic will host Portuguese outfit Braga. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering strong chances for success.

Match preview

Celtic have had a mixed start to their season. Brendan Rodgers’ team are unbeaten in regulation time for 11 consecutive matches, yet fans remain unhappy after a Champions League qualifying exit at the hands of Kairat and with the overall level of play. In the opening round of the Europa League, the Scots drew 1-1 with Crvena Zvezda, leaving them with a pressing need to claim three points at home.

The passionate support at Celtic Park is always a powerful weapon for the hosts. The team currently sits second in the league and maintains a degree of stability, but fan pressure and recent protests over the club’s transfer policy have added tension. For Rodgers, this match will be a test of his squad’s ability to handle adversity.

Braga, under Carlos Vicens, made a powerful start to the season, going unbeaten in their first ten matches, including a successful Europa League qualifying campaign. Their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the opening group stage fixture only cemented the Portuguese side’s credentials: they play attacking football and boast a well-balanced squad.

However, recent weeks have been tough for Braga: two defeats and two draws have dented their confidence. Their only success in this period came in European competition, highlighting where their priorities lie. Braga will look to exploit Celtic’s instability, but a trip to Glasgow always demands maximum focus.

Probable line-ups

Celtic : Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tunekti

: Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tunekti Braga: Gorniczek, Lagerbielke, Niakate, Arrey-Mbi, Gomes, Moscardo, Moutinho, Lelo, Salazar, Navarro, Horta

Match facts and head-to-head

Celtic are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Braga won their opening Europa League match, but have only managed one win in their last five games in all competitions.

The teams have never met in official European competitions before.

Prediction

Celtic have the home advantage and are motivated to secure their first win, making them favourites for this encounter. Braga are a competitive side, but their inconsistent recent results lower their away prospects. A draw or a narrow home victory looks likely here. My bet: “Braga to win with a +1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.55.