One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, where the local side Aberdeen will host Shakhtar Donetsk. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Aberdeen have kicked off the season in disastrous fashion: Jimmy Thelin’s team have managed just one win in ten matches across all competitions, and that came against a second-division side in the League Cup. The Scots sit bottom of the domestic league and are yet to score a single goal in the Premiership, further ramping up the pressure on the coaching staff. Defensive instability and wastefulness up front have turned every game into a desperate fight for survival.

Nevertheless, European competitions present a chance for the club to escape their crisis and at least lift morale. Aberdeen traditionally try to play with energy at Pittodrie, where the fans demand total commitment. But even with the full backing of the stands, it’s hard to expect that a team lacking a consistent attack will be able to compete on equal terms with a more organized and experienced opponent.

Shakhtar, under the guidance of Arda Turan, have made a confident start to the season, remaining unbeaten in regular time across all competitions. The team successfully overcame Ilves and Besiktas in Europa League qualifying, losing only to Panathinaikos on penalties, and then continued their campaign in the Conference League. A victory over Servette, thanks to a goal in the 113th minute, underscored their character and ability to get results in dramatic fashion.

In their recent outings, the Ukrainian club have not only consistently picked up points but have also shown impressive attacking prowess. The 4-0 win over Rukh was a testament to the strength of their forward line, with standout performances from Pedrinho and Isaque. Shakhtar head to Scotland full of confidence and intent on exploiting the defensive vulnerabilities of their hosts.

Probable lineups

Aberdeen : Mitov, Tobers, Milne, Knoester, Devlin, Palaversa, Shinnie, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson, Lazetic

: Mitov, Tobers, Milne, Knoester, Devlin, Palaversa, Shinnie, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson, Lazetic Shakhtar: Riznyk, Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique, Bondarenko, Gomez, Kryskiv, Pedrinho, Meirelles, Isaque

Match facts and head-to-head

Aberdeen are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in regular time in 16 straight matches.

The teams have never faced each other in European competition before.

Prediction

The form of both sides speaks volumes: Aberdeen are in a deep crisis and struggling even against mid-table domestic opposition, while Shakhtar continue to deliver consistent results on the European stage. The Ukrainians have superior individual quality and a well-balanced game. The bet is on a "Shakhtar win" at odds of 1.60.