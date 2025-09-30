RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest
Odds: 1.53
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host Danish outfit Midtjylland. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest have returned to European competition after nearly three decades and already showed their fighting spirit in the opening round, drawing 2-2 away to Betis in Seville. However, the team has been struggling overall: their winless streak in official matches has reached seven games, and their once-fortress home ground has lost its air of invincibility. Despite issues both in attack and defense, this upcoming tie is a special occasion for the club and its fans, ensuring maximum commitment on the pitch.

Postecoglou’s men are still searching for the right balance between Premier League and European football. Crucially, it’s at the City Ground where Forest posted one of the best home records in last season’s Premier League, and that inspires confidence. The motivation to deliver a powerful performance in front of a crowd that has waited almost 30 years for European nights could be the decisive factor.

Midtjylland kicked off their group campaign with a 2-0 victory over Sturm and continue to impress with their consistency in the Europa League. The Danish side are unbeaten in their last seven matches in this competition, keeping clean sheets in their last four outings. While solid at home, they often drop points on the road, as recent years’ stats confirm.

In attack, the Danish club relies on discipline and swift transitions, regularly netting two or more goals. However, away fixtures are always a challenge: in last season’s Europa League, they lost three out of four away games. Against a highly motivated opponent in England, their defensive resilience may be put to the test.

Probable line-ups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Zinchenko, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Brazhko, Gibbs-White, Pikhalyonok, Jesus
  • Midtjylland: Olafsson, Diao, Lee Han Beom, Sorensen, Mbabu, Bravo, Billing, Castillo, Cho Gue-sung, Brumado, Ju

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nottingham Forest have failed to keep a clean sheet in 17 consecutive matches.
  • Midtjylland have won their last five Europa League fixtures, scoring at least twice in each.
  • The two sides have never met in an official match before.

Prediction

For Nottingham, this isn’t just a game—it’s a historic return of European football to the City Ground. Sky-high motivation, the roar of a packed stadium, and the experience of the first round should help the hosts perform to their best. Midtjylland are disciplined and dangerous going forward, but their away frailties may well be exposed.

Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest
Odds: 1.53
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Recommended Mostbet
APR FC vs Pyramids FC prediction CAF Champions League 01 oct 2025, 08:00 APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 APR FC Odds: 1.6 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 oct 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory? Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 AmaZulu Recommended 1xBet
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.65 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Olympiacos: should we expect another confident win from Arsenal? Arsenal Odds: 1.45 Olympiacos Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.72 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Manchester City prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Melbet
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Bet now Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores