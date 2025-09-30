Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.53 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host Danish outfit Midtjylland. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest have returned to European competition after nearly three decades and already showed their fighting spirit in the opening round, drawing 2-2 away to Betis in Seville. However, the team has been struggling overall: their winless streak in official matches has reached seven games, and their once-fortress home ground has lost its air of invincibility. Despite issues both in attack and defense, this upcoming tie is a special occasion for the club and its fans, ensuring maximum commitment on the pitch.

The motivation to deliver a powerful performance in front of a crowd that has waited almost 30 years for European nights could be the decisive factor.

Midtjylland kicked off their group campaign with a 2-0 victory over Sturm and continue to impress with their consistency in the Europa League. The Danish side are unbeaten in their last seven matches in this competition, keeping clean sheets in their last four outings. While solid at home, they often drop points on the road, as recent years’ stats confirm.

In attack, the Danish club relies on discipline and swift transitions, regularly netting two or more goals. However, away fixtures are always a challenge: in last season’s Europa League, they lost three out of four away games. Against a highly motivated opponent in England, their defensive resilience may be put to the test.

Probable line-ups

Nottingham Forest : Sels, Zinchenko, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Brazhko, Gibbs-White, Pikhalyonok, Jesus

: Sels, Zinchenko, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Brazhko, Gibbs-White, Pikhalyonok, Jesus Midtjylland: Olafsson, Diao, Lee Han Beom, Sorensen, Mbabu, Bravo, Billing, Castillo, Cho Gue-sung, Brumado, Ju

Match facts and head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have failed to keep a clean sheet in 17 consecutive matches.

Midtjylland have won their last five Europa League fixtures, scoring at least twice in each.

The two sides have never met in an official match before.

Prediction

For Nottingham, this isn’t just a game—it’s a historic return of European football to the City Ground. Sky-high motivation, the roar of a packed stadium, and the experience of the first round should help the hosts perform to their best. Midtjylland are disciplined and dangerous going forward, but their away frailties may well be exposed.