On Tuesday, October 14, we’ll witness an international friendly between Japan and Brazil. The match kicks off at 12:30 CET, and here’s my prediction for this encounter.

Japan vs Brazil: Match Preview

Japan secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in dominant fashion, becoming one of the first teams to book their ticket. Over ten qualifying matches, they collected 23 points and topped their group. Now, they are fine-tuning preparations through friendlies — though their recent form has been less than ideal. Japan drew 0–0 with Mexico and 2–2 with Paraguay, and also fell 0–2 to the United States.

Brazil, meanwhile, have also qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The Seleção finished fifth in their qualification campaign with 28 points from 18 matches. They too have begun their pre-tournament buildup under Carlo Ancelotti, who has made a strong start as head coach — so much so that the federation is reportedly ready to extend his contract through 2030. In their most recent outing, Brazil thrashed South Korea 5–0.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Japan are winless in their last three matches: two draws and one defeat.

Brazil have lost just one of their last five games.

The last meeting between these sides was in 2022, when Brazil won 1–0.

Probable Lineups

Japan: Z Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, J Suzuki; Ito, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Doan, Minamino; Ogawa

Brazil: Bento; Vitinho, Militao, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Cunha, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison

Prediction

Brazil were ruthless in their 5–0 demolition of South Korea and will be eager to maintain that momentum. Japan will certainly provide sterner resistance, though their form has dipped recently. Even so, the quality gap remains evident — my pick is a Brazil win.