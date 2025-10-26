For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will face each other. Starting line-ups revealed
The biggest match in Spain is about to kick off
Football news Today, 10:45Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Today, in the 10th round of La Liga, Real Madrid will take on Barcelona, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time.
Details: Hansi Flick and Xabi Alonso have named their starting elevens for Spain's marquee showdown.
For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will take the field against each other: Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's winger Marcus Rashford.
