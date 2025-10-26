For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will face each other. Starting line-ups revealed

The biggest match in Spain is about to kick off

Today, in the 10th round of La Liga, Real Madrid will take on Barcelona, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time.

Details: Hansi Flick and Xabi Alonso have named their starting elevens for Spain's marquee showdown.

𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐃 - 𝐅𝐂 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐀

Line up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gYUAeL8t2q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 26, 2025

For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will take the field against each other: Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's winger Marcus Rashford.

🚨 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham — For the first time in football history, two English players will face each other in El Clasico. pic.twitter.com/2Ph45VMLJl — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

Reminder: Barcelona will be led for this El Clásico by Markus Sorg. Read more.